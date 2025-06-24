Diego Luna Condemns Trump’s Policies, Highlighting Widespread Fear

In a powerful moment on Jimmy Kimmel Live, actor Diego Luna took a stand against Donald Trump’s immigration policies, highlighting the fear many immigrants face in the United States. Luna, known for his roles in “Andor” and “Y Tu Mamá También,” used his platform to emphasize the critical issues surrounding Trump’s immigration policies and their impact on communities across the country. As someone who immigrated to the U.S. from Mexico, Luna’s perspective offers a poignant critique of policies that affect millions.

Diego Luna Addresses Immigration Policies

Taking on the role of guest host, Diego Luna opened his monologue with a direct critique of Donald Trump’s immigration approach. “Tonight, I want to address an important issue that is happening here in Los Angeles and all around the United States,” Luna began. Highlighting his own journey to the U.S., he emphasized the significance of hosting such a prestigious show as a Mexican immigrant, adding, “It’s a big deal, and I really hope not to mess it up.”

Luna detailed how, after moving to Los Angeles at 20 following the success of his film “Y Tu Mamá También,” he was embraced by a community of immigrants and their descendants. They were people who sought a better life and contributed significantly to their new home. “The people that lifted me up were mostly people that had left their countries to find a new life,” he stated.

The Reality of Immigration Struggles

Luna highlighted the harsh realities that lead people to leave their countries. “Nobody leaves their land if it’s not because their survival depends on it,” he explained. Despite the difficulties, he noted a shared gratitude among those he met for the opportunities the U.S. provided. He praised the cultural exchange and collaboration that make Los Angeles feel “interesting and admirable.”

He also voiced his confusion over how Trump garnered power with policies that seem contrary to America’s welcoming nature. “I have never been able to fully understand how it is that someone like Donald Trump is able to acquire this level of power,” Luna remarked, questioning the spread of hate speech.

Highlighting Immigrants’ Contributions

Addressing the ongoing fear among many due to Trump’s immigration policies, Luna emphasized the essential role immigrants play in rebuilding and maintaining the country. “Immigrants were always there to pick up the slack,” he noted, citing examples like immigrant workers risking their lives during fires in Los Angeles.

Luna also pointed out the substantial tax contributions of undocumented immigrants, amounting to $96.7 billion in 2022 alone. Despite this, he criticized the spread of misinformation by the Trump administration, urging people to share true stories of immigrants’ positive impact. “Talk about it, share it. That helps,” Luna encouraged.

Parallels with His Role in Andor

Luna discussed parallels between his life and his character Cassian in “Andor.” Speaking about Cassian’s journey, he said, “Being a migrant and an orphan is always behind his decisions.” This connection between his personal experiences and professional roles underscores the depth of Luna’s understanding of immigration issues.

With his heartfelt words and personal insights, Diego Luna’s message highlights the urgent need for empathy and understanding in addressing immigration policies, urging everyone to stand in solidarity with those affected.