Derek Fuhrmann, Co-Writer of Hit Song, Passes Away at 44

Derek A.E. Fuhrmann, celebrated for co-writing the hit “Gone, Gone, Gone” performed by Phillip Phillips, has passed away at the age of 44. Known for his contributions to the music industry, Fuhrmann left an enduring legacy as a talented songwriter and artist. His death on June 27 in Nashville followed a determined battle with cancer, as confirmed by his publicist, Harlan Boll.

A Promising Start in Music

Fuhrmann, a University of Delaware alumnus, began his music journey during his college years. He formed a band called Omnisoul, later rebranded as The Crash Motive, which quickly garnered attention. In 2005, the group signed with Sony BMG, establishing a solid foundation for their future success.

The band enjoyed national tours and saw their music included in various television and film projects. Notably, their song “Waiting (Save Your Life)” featured on the 2005 Fantastic Four soundtrack and appeared in the TV series Joan of Arcadia.

Solo Ventures and Achievements

Following his time with The Crash Motive, Fuhrmann pursued solo endeavors as a singer, songwriter, and producer. His co-writing of Phillip Phillips’ “Gone, Gone, Gone” in 2012 turned out to be a career-defining moment. The track achieved double-platinum status and was included in the soundtrack for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, peaking at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song’s success extended to features in an episode of Degrassi: The Next Generation, a 2013 episode of Danville 2nd Ward Young Men, and the film Grudge Match, starring Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone. Fuhrmann’s work earned him the ASCAP Pop Award at the 31st awards ceremony.

Collaborations and Legacy

Fuhrmann’s talent led him to collaborate with notable artists such as O.A.R., the Goo Goo Dolls, Five for Fighting, and Kygo. His contributions helped elevate numerous projects, leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

A celebration of Fuhrmann’s life and work is planned for this fall, allowing friends, family, and fans to honor his creative legacy.

He is survived by his wife, Mackenzie, sons Finn and Boone, parents Fred and Deborah, sisters Donna, Karin, Gail, and Nancy, and brothers Andrew and Rob. The music world mourns the loss of a remarkable talent whose work will resonate for years to come.