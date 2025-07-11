David Corenswet’s Unexpected Outburst During ‘Superman’ Filming Shocks Team

In an unexpected yet memorable moment on the set of James Gunn‘s “Superman,” actors David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan found themselves in an unscripted exchange that left both the cast and crew astonished. This incident has since become a talking point, illustrating the dynamic interplay and chemistry between the two stars, as Corenswet unexpectedly veered off script during a pivotal scene. The filming moment underscores the unpredictable nature of acting, even among seasoned professionals.

### An Unplanned Outburst

During a joint interview with People magazine, Rachel Brosnahan praised her co-star, describing David Corenswet as “a really fearless actor” who was constantly exploring his character’s depths. This dedication was evident in an impromptu outburst where Corenswet, taken aback by Brosnahan’s delivery, blurted out an unscripted expletive. “She made me curse at her,” Corenswet recounted, laughing with Brosnahan. “Her line delivery caught me off guard and made me feel really hurt in that moment, and I responded in character.” This genuine interaction surprised everyone on set and highlighted their strong rapport.

### The Creative Environment on Set

This wasn’t the only time that unexpected words flew during the Superman filming. In a recent GQ cover story, James Gunn shared insights about his working relationship with Corenswet. The director recounted how they balanced meticulous attention to detail with light-hearted moments. “Sometimes his questions are great and make the movie better,” Gunn noted. However, when Corenswet occasionally overdid it, Gunn light-heartedly told him to “shut the f— up.” Their understanding allowed for productive collaboration without taking things personally, showcasing a healthy creative dynamic.

### The Dynamic Duo: Superman and Lois Lane

In James Gunn’s vision of “Superman,” David Corenswet takes on the iconic role of Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane. Though the exact scene that provoked Corenswet’s off-script remark wasn’t disclosed, it’s speculated to be an intense interview sequence between Lois and Superman—an integral part of their audition process. Critics have lauded this scene as one of the standout moments in the film.

“Superman” is now captivating audiences in theaters nationwide, with critics praising the chemistry between Corenswet and Brosnahan. Their spontaneous exchange only adds to the authenticity and appeal of this much-anticipated superhero narrative.