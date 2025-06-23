David Berry Shines in Heartfelt Wedding Comedy ‘Something Blue’

Outlander’s David Berry To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘Something Blue’

Excitement is brewing in the film industry as Outlander’s David Berry To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘Something Blue’, a fresh R-rated project that promises to deliver laughter and charm. The film, developed by the talented Brit writer-director Gary Sinyor, is set to explore the chaotic dynamics of love and marriage through a humorous lens.

About ‘Something Blue’

‘Something Blue’ marks Gary Sinyor’s return to the U.S. film scene, his first since the 1999 rom-com starring Renée Zellweger, ‘The Bachelor.’ As he dives into this autobiographical narrative, the film focuses on a man preparing for his second wedding while navigating the complexities of marrying a woman who is experiencing her first. The premise already suggests a delightful blend of comedic misunderstandings and heartfelt moments, making it a promising addition to the wedding comedy genre.

Collaboration and Casting Insights

David Berry, well-known for his portrayal of Lord John Grey in the acclaimed series Outlander, is set to take on a pivotal role in ‘Something Blue.’ His recent collaboration with Sinyor on the TV series Hapless has paved the way for this exciting new venture. Outlander’s David Berry To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘Something Blue’ will showcase Berry’s unique charm and comedic timing, essential qualities for the film’s tone.

Sinyor’s Vision for the Project

Director Gary Sinyor has expressed his enthusiasm for the film, stating, “David has a laidback Aussie charm which conflicts superbly with the rude chaos that surrounds him in the project.” He emphasized the importance of selecting a talented cast, indicating that they are on the lookout for both established actors and emerging comedic voices from social media. Sinyor aims to help these rising stars transition into mainstream cinema through ‘Something Blue.’

The Future of Comedy in Hollywood

Reflecting on the current state of comedy in the filmmaking landscape, Sinyor commented, “It’s been too long since I’ve filming in the U.S. Some say Hollywood has given up on comedy, but comedy should never give up on Hollywood.” His ambition to support the U.S. film industry by filming ‘Something Blue’ on location highlights the director’s commitment to revitalizing the comedic genre, which has seen fewer new releases in recent years.

With Outlander’s David Berry To Star In Wedding Comedy ‘Something Blue’, audiences can anticipate a fresh, humorous take on the ups and downs of love and marriage, guided by Sinyor’s comedic vision and Berry’s engaging performance. As production moves forward, fans eagerly await more updates on this promising comedy.