Dave Coulier’s Wife Celebrates His Strength After Cancer Fight

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Melissa Coulier has paid tribute to her husband, “Full House” actor Dave Coulier, celebrating his resilience after his battle with cancer. As both a supporter and a partner, Melissa’s message underscores their deep bond and gratitude for his ongoing recovery. The emotive caption reflects hope, love, and a renewed appreciation for life’s precious moments, making it clear that, despite the challenges, “you’re still here.”

A Touching Birthday Message

Melissa Coulier took to Instagram to express her love and admiration for her husband on his birthday. Sharing a warm birthday tribute, she wrote, “This year’s turn feels like the luckiest rotation yet! You’re still here, the brightest light defying the dark. Forever grateful. Love you more than anything DB @dcoulier!” Her words encapsulate their journey together, especially in light of his recent health challenges. She also encouraged fans to join in celebrating Dave’s special day, adding, “Help me wish this man a very happy birthday. 💫”

Facing ♋ Cancer with Courage

Dave Coulier, now 66, has recently emerged in remission from Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma—a significant health scare he first revealed in November 2024. Speaking candidly on the “Today” show, he recounted the moment he discovered something was wrong, explaining how he was thrown into uncertainty with symptoms that began after experiencing a cold. “It swelled up immediately,” Coulier recalled, noting his disbelief when he was diagnosed. “The first thing I said to them was, ‘Wait a minute — cancer?’” For Dave, it felt unreal, a reality typically reserved for others.

Support From Friends

During this difficult time, Coulier’s friends have rallied around him, including his former co-star and close friend, John Stamos. Stamos provided an encouraging update, stating, “I go see him. He’s doing great.” Their friendship has been a source of strength for Coulier, especially after the loss of fellow actor Bob Saget. “I couldn’t bear losing Dave, so I’ve been with him a lot during this cancer journey,” Stamos shared. Thankfully, Dave is now “100% back to Dave,” thanks to effective treatments.

A Healthy Future Ahead

Five months after announcing his diagnosis, Coulier received the remarkable news that he was in remission. Reflecting on this milestone, he remarked, “One of the few times in my life when ‘zero’ has been a great number to hear.” In a moment filled with joy, he also welcomed the arrival of his first grandchild on the same day—further amplifying his gratitude for life. “It was really amazing, you know? So we were like, ‘Oh, this is just too much!’” he said with evident delight, celebrating both his health and the birth of his grandson, Chance Lee.

Through it all, Melissa’s tribute to her husband reminds everyone of the strength of love and the importance of cherishing each moment together. As they continue to navigate life post-cancer, the support and admiration from family and friends highlight that, indeed, “you’re still here.”