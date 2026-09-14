Dave Chappelle Reveals Exciting Fall 2026 Arena Tour Plans

Comedy fans across the U.S. and Canada have reason to celebrate as Dave Chappelle gears up for an exciting fall 2026 arena tour. This highly anticipated tour will culminate with Chappelle headlining the opening night of the New York Comedy Festival on November 6, marking a significant closure to his current tour cycle.

Tour Highlights and Schedule

Chappelle’s upcoming tour will visit several major cities including Nashville, Charlotte, Toronto, Louisville, Austin, and Houston, demonstrating his widespread appeal. Known for his unique blend of humor and incisive social commentary, the iconic comedian is set to deliver unforgettable performances to enthusiastic audiences.

“Dave is one of the defining comedians of his generation and, without question, one of the greatest stand-up comedians of all time,” remarked Caroline Hirsch, the founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival. “To have Dave close out his tour by opening our festival is spectacular.”

A Quick Return to the Stage

This tour follows Chappelle’s previous arena run in June, which included performances in Baltimore, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, and San Diego, before he returned to Yellow Springs, Ohio. There, he hosted his annual event, Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp, featuring a series of intimate shows at the scenic Wirrig Pavilion.

Chappelle’s summer concluded with a successful string of shows in London as part of his Pulling Up Tour. He sold out two nights at the Eventim Apollo and played a prominent role in hosting Lauryn Hill’s inaugural UK Diaspora Calling! Festival at the Milton Keynes National Bowl.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Fans eager to catch Chappelle live can mark their calendars for the following tour dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 20 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 21 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Friday, Oct. 23 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, Oct. 24 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

Monday, Oct. 26 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Wednesday, Oct. 28 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Friday, Nov. 6 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden (New York Comedy Festival)