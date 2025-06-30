Cynthia Erivo Takes Helm of Universal’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Saturation Point’

The entertainment world is abuzz with the news that renowned actress and producer Cynthia Erivo is set to bring a sci-fi action thriller to life. Erivo will produce an adaptation of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s gripping novel “Saturation Point,” a project that promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling concept and talented team. This latest venture marks an exciting collaboration between Erivo and Universal, highlighting her continued influence in the film industry.

Adapting a Sci-Fi Masterpiece

Cynthia Erivo, an Academy Award nominee, has taken on the role of producer for the film adaptation of Adrian Tchaikovsky’s “Saturation Point.” The screenplay is being adapted by Minnie Schedeen, known for her work on “Exoplanet” and “Demon of Brownsville Road.” The story follows Dr. Jasmine Marks on a mission into The Zone—a perilous area of rainforest that challenges human survival. According to the logline, Dr. Marks soon realizes that The Zone harbors dangers beyond human comprehension, with intelligent life forms lurking in unexpected forms.

Production Powerhouses

Erivo is producing the film through her company, Edith’s Daughter, alongside Solome Williams. This production company established a first-look deal with Universal last year, building on the success of Erivo’s role in “Wicked.” The movie adaptation of the Broadway hit earned multiple Oscar nods and solidified Erivo’s standing in Hollywood. Joining the production lineup are Michael Bay and Brad Fuller, who will produce under the Platinum Dunes banner. Their studio has a strong box office record with films like “A Quiet Place” and the “Purge” series.

Universal’s Committed Team

Universal’s commitment to “Saturation Point” is evident, with seasoned executives overseeing the project. Ryan Jones, senior VP of production development, and Christine Sun, director of production development, are set to guide the movie’s journey from script to screen. Their experience promises a well-supported production aiming to deliver a cinematic experience that lives up to its thrilling premise.

Representing Talent

Cynthia Erivo is represented by UTA, Entertainment 360, Peikoff Mahan, and the Lede Company, while Michael Bay is repped by Rich Cook at Range Media Partners. Brad Fuller’s representation includes UTA and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern. The original author, Adrian Tchaikovsky, known for the “Children of Time” series, is represented by Simon Kavanagh and Oliver Cheetham at the Mic Cheetham Agency and UTA. Screenwriter Minnie Schedeen is represented by UTA, Untitled, and Ziffren Brittenham.

With “Saturation Point” set to push the boundaries of sci-fi storytelling, Cynthia Erivo’s involvement shines a spotlight on her multifaceted talent and commitment to bringing diverse narratives to the big screen.