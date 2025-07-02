Cowboys Get a Perfume Revolution with Tecovas’ Latest Scent

Tecovas has taken the cowboy-core trend to a new level with the launch of their breakthrough rugged fragrance, marking the best innovation for cowboys since the iconic boot. This collaboration with Ranger Station introduces the Waterloo Ranger Station, a scent crafted for those who embrace Western culture. Infusing traditional cowboy essence with a modern twist, Tecovas’ new fragrance is ready to redefine rugged style.

The Essence of Western Tradition

As the cowboy aesthetic sweeps through music and fashion, Tecovas stands at the forefront with its collaboration with Ranger Station. Known for its premium leather cowboy boots and authentic Americana style, Tecovas now offers a unique scent. The Waterloo Ranger Station fragrance combines earthy, rustic notes with fruity and spicy accents. This genderless scent captures the spirit of the West, appealing to both rugged ranch hands and fashionable urbanites.

A Tribute to Austin‘s Roots

Samantha Fodrowski, VP of Brand Marketing at Tecovas, highlights the inspiration behind the fragrance. “Western is a way of life, a feeling — and we wanted to bottle that spirit into a signature fragrance,” she explains. Collaborating with Ranger Station, they created something deeply personal and universal. The name “Waterloo” serves as a nod to Austin’s original name, celebrating the city’s natural resources and cultural heritage through scent.

Perfect Fit for Any Occasion

The Waterloo Ranger Station fragrance is available in two sizes: a 50ml spray bottle for $94 and a 10ml roll-on for $45. Ideal for any cowboy’s saddlebag or city dweller’s tote, the scent is both enduring and delicate, formulated with essential oils that are gentle on the skin. Steve Soderhom, Ranger Station co-founder, elaborated on the fragrance’s connection to Austin, highlighting its blend of natural resources to honor the city’s rich history.

Embrace the cowboy spirit with Tecovas’ newest offering, and let the rugged fragrance make a statement as bold as a wide-brimmed Stetson. Discover more Tecovas favorites — including their legendary boots — in this article.