Court Mandates White House Reopen Access to CNN and More

A federal judge has mandated the restoration of access to the White House for CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, merely days after President Trump imposed a ban on these media outlets. The ruling is set to allow journalists from these organizations to return as early as today.

Judge’s Ruling Highlights Press Freedom

Judge Timothy Kelly, appointed by Trump, issued his decision late Wednesday into Thursday. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Theodore J. Boutrous, Jr., the attorney representing the affected outlets, expressed gratitude for the decision: “This is a strong ruling vindicating freedom of the press, due process and the rule of law. We greatly appreciate the court’s swift action.”

Background of the Ban

The controversy began last week when Trump announced the suspension of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from White House grounds, citing unspecified national security concerns as justification. This led to the suspension of the White House TV pool, effectively barring CNN from covering activities within the complex.

Legal Justifications for the Decision

In the Temporary Restraining Order, Judge Kelly asserted that the plaintiffs presented a compelling case, noting that the White House had renewed the press credentials of CNN reporter Betsy Klein months after the reporting that allegedly warranted her ban. Kelly wrote about the constitutional implications, emphasizing, “Plaintiffs are also likely to succeed in showing that their hard passes were revoked without constitutionally adequate due process. The ‘general rule’ is that ‘individuals must receive notice and an opportunity to be heard before the Government deprives them’ of a constitutionally protected interest.” He highlighted that the defendants did not contest the lack of prior notice to the plaintiffs regarding the revocation of their hard passes.

Questioning National Security Claims