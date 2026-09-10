Country Star Regrets Performing Drunk and Wishes She Cancelled

Country music sensation Carly Pearce recently opened up about a past concert experience that she wishes she had canceled due to being intoxicated. This candid admission came during a game of “Sip or Spill” on Entertainment Tonight, where the Grammy-winning artist recalled a specific show on her 29 Tour where she felt she may have overindulged.
A Night to Forget
While Pearce did not divulge the exact details of the performance, she noted, “I know exactly the show,” and mentioned the performance took place in Washington, D.C., at The Hamilton on November 20, 2021. “I over-served myself, and I was like, ‘Uh oh, this is not good.’ But I made it,” she added, indicating the challenges that come with live performances and maintaining composure on stage.
Reflecting on Past Collaborations
In the same interview, Pearce also expressed regret about a song she wishes she had never released: “Finish Your Sentences,” which features her now-ex-husband Michael Ray. Quipping about the track from her self-titled sophomore album, she remarked, “That didn’t age well.” Pearce and Ray divorced in June 2020 after just eight months of marriage, a chapter she later referred to as “a very big mistake.”
Experiences Beyond the Spotlight
Pearce has also had her share of less-than-stellar personal experiences. She recounted a disastrous date where her partner drank excessively, stating, “I once went on a date with a guy who got so blackout drunk that I had to drive him home.” The situation took a humorous turn when she described how he attempted to avoid kissing her by pretending to take a phone call, despite not actually receiving one. “Just tell me you don’t want to kiss me. I don’t want to kiss you either,” Pearce quipped, showcasing her candid humor.
New Music and Connecting with Fans
The conversation shifted back to her music, with Carly Pearce discussing her latest release, “Honest Woman,” which hit shelves on August 28. In an effort to forge deeper connections with her audience, she plans to perform in smaller venues starting September 10. “I feel like this album is so special to me,” she explained. “And my connection with fans has become quite honestly at times bigger than, you know, a live setting.” Pearce is eager to engage with her fans in an intimate environment, stating, “They just want to talk to me. And so having that experience to be able to be up close with them is going to be really fun.”