Country Star Regrets Performing Drunk and Wishes She Cancelled

Country music sensation Carly Pearce recently opened up about a past concert experience that she wishes she had canceled due to being intoxicated. This candid admission came during a game of “Sip or Spill” on Entertainment Tonight, where the Grammy-winning artist recalled a specific show on her 29 Tour where she felt she may have overindulged.

A Night to Forget

While Pearce did not divulge the exact details of the performance, she noted, “I know exactly the show,” and mentioned the performance took place in Washington, D.C., at The Hamilton on November 20, 2021. “I over-served myself, and I was like, ‘Uh oh, this is not good.’ But I made it,” she added, indicating the challenges that come with live performances and maintaining composure on stage.

Reflecting on Past Collaborations

In the same interview, Pearce also expressed regret about a song she wishes she had never released: “Finish Your Sentences,” which features her now-ex-husband Michael Ray. Quipping about the track from her self-titled sophomore album, she remarked, “That didn’t age well.” Pearce and Ray divorced in June 2020 after just eight months of marriage, a chapter she later referred to as “a very big mistake.”

Experiences Beyond the Spotlight

Pearce has also had her share of less-than-stellar personal experiences. She recounted a disastrous date where her partner drank excessively, stating, “I once went on a date with a guy who got so blackout drunk that I had to drive him home.” The situation took a humorous turn when she described how he attempted to avoid kissing her by pretending to take a phone call, despite not actually receiving one. “Just tell me you don’t want to kiss me. I don’t want to kiss you either,” Pearce quipped, showcasing her candid humor.

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