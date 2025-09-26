Corey Feldman’s Surprising Journey with DWTS’ Jenna Johnson

Corey Feldman’s journey on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside partner Jenna Johnson captured the attention of fans, eager to see the dynamic between the two entertainers. Despite their brief stint on the show, viewers were intrigued by their chemistry and the potential for memorable performances. In this article, we explore the relationship between Corey Feldman and his “Dancing With the Stars” partner Jenna Johnson, shedding light on their experience, whispers of a possible fallout, and the camaraderie they shared.

Jenna Johnson’s Heartfelt Tribute

Jenna Johnson expressed genuine appreciation for her time with Corey Feldman on “Dancing With the Stars.” Reflecting on their weeks together, she posted, “Our time together was cut short but I am SO grateful for the incredible weeks we did get to share!!” Her words conveyed the positive impact Corey had on her during rehearsals.

Jenna’s admiration for Corey extended beyond the dance floor as she added, “Thank you for the giggles everyday in rehearsal, thank you for the hard work, and thank you for sharing your life lessons and memories with me. I’ll cherish our friendship forever. Never stop dancing.” This heartfelt message highlighted a deep professional respect and personal bond formed in a short time.

Speculation of a Rift

However, rumors of a potential fallout emerged when Jenna Johnson shared that Corey Feldman hadn’t been in touch following the announcement of the cast on “Good Morning America” on September 3. Questions from fans about the duo’s absence on social media fueled the speculation.

Addressing these concerns on her Instagram Story on September 6, Jenna wrote, “So many people have been, like, ‘Where are your TikToks with Corey? What’s happening?’” She candidly explained, “To be completely honest, I actually haven’t seen him since Good Morning America.” This admission left fans wondering about the nature of Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson’s relationship post-show.

The Impact of Their Brief Partnership

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their current dynamic, the partnership between Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson on “Dancing With the Stars” left a lasting impression. Their dedication, mutual respect, and shared laughter were evident, making their short-lived collaboration memorable for fans.

Whether dancing together or reflecting on shared memories, Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson demonstrated how a connection built on dance could translate into lasting friendship. As the duo moves forward, their journey on the show remains a testament to the bonds formed through artistic expression.