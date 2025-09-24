Corey Feldman and Baron Davis Unexpectedly Out of the Game

In an exhilarating and emotional evening, “Dancing With the Stars” hosted its first dramatic double elimination of the season. Celebrity contestants Corey Feldman and Baron Davis, along with their professional partners, found themselves saying an early goodbye to the competition. As fans and judges voted, anticipation filled the room, only to be followed by a palpable sense of disappointment for the eliminated pairs.

The competitive atmosphere of “Dancing With the Stars” saw a significant turn during the Sept. 23 episode. Hosted by Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, the show faced its first double eliminations, resulting in the departure of not one, but two celebrity couples. Corey Feldman and his partner Jenna Johnson, along with Baron Davis and Britt Stewart, were the duo pairs to exit. Despite their enthusiasm and effort, they could not secure enough votes to continue beyond this week’s challenge.

As the votes were tallied, Corey Feldman and Baron Davis found themselves alongside Hilaria Baldwin at the bottom of the leaderboard. However, it was Corey and Baron who were ultimately eliminated, leaving Hilaria and Gleb Savcheko to dance on. The evening marked a tough farewell to two well-loved participants.

Throughout their journey, Corey Feldman shared feelings of regret about not securing a win for his partner Jenna. “I feel really terrible because she deserved better,” he admitted, adding that in his eyes, “She deserves to be the champ every year.” His comments reflect the strong bond and high regard he held for his professional guide.

Baron Davis echoed a similar sentiment of gratitude and growth. He praised his partner Britt for reigniting his competitive spirit. “I haven’t been coached in a while,” the former NBA player noted, expressing his appreciation for the push Britt provided in his short-lived dance journey.

The exit of Corey Feldman and Baron Davis marks an engaging chapter in this season of “Dancing With the Stars.” As the competition tightens, remaining contestants are left to harness their skills and charm to captivate both fans and critics in the weeks ahead.