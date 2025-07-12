Julianne Hough Reconnects with Ex Brooks Laich and Fiancée

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich might have ended their marriage in 2020, but the former couple’s amicable relationship continues to shine. Their recent interactions, especially following Laich’s engagement to Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, highlight how two people can successfully transition from partners to supportive friends. The reunion has intrigued fans, who appreciate seeing such mature dynamics in the often tumultuous world of celebrity relationships.

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich: A Positive Post-Divorce Relationship

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich, once a beloved couple on and off the dance floor, called it quits three years ago. Despite the separation, they have demonstrated a commitment to maintaining a positive connection. Their interactions have consistently shown mutual respect and support, setting a commendable example for others navigating post-divorce relationships.

Celebrating Brooks Laich’s New Chapter

The news of Brooks Laich’s engagement to Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir in December 2024 was met with enthusiasm from Julianne. On Instagram, she expressed her joy for the couple by stating, “I’m so happy for you both as you step into this beautiful new chapter together. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless adventures.” Her heartfelt message was a testament to her genuine happiness for her ex-husband’s newfound love.

A Day on the Lake: Blended Memories

Months after the engagement announcement, Julianne Hough joined Brooks Laich and his pregnant fiancée for a memorable day on the lake. She captured the moment with a photo, captioning it, “Special day on the lake with these three cuties.” This gathering further illustrates how they cherish shared memories despite their past, embracing a future that includes close friendships and shared happiness.

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich’s ability to foster a supportive relationship post-divorce, especially amid new engagements and expected arrivals, highlights a refreshing narrative of respect and friendship. As fans continue to watch their journey, it serves as a reminder of how love can transform into a lasting friendship, setting an inspiring example for everyone.