Colin Greten Appointed as New Regency VP: Film Industry Update

New Regency has announced a significant appointment, naming Colin Greten as the new Vice President of Film. This move marks an exciting chapter for the company as it continues to enhance its production slate with innovative and dynamic storytelling. As the industry evolves, New Regency is focusing on strengthening its team with experienced professionals like Greten, who brings a wealth of knowledge from his tenure at 20th Century Fox. This strategic decision aligns with the company’s vision for growth and influence in the cinematic landscape.

Colin Greten Joins as VP of Film

Colin Greten has been appointed as the Vice President of Film at New Regency, a role that positions him at the forefront of the company’s creative endeavors. Reporting to Natalie Lehmann, president of motion pictures and television, Greten is expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s cinematic ambitions. Natalie Lehmann expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Colin is a sharp, forward-thinking executive with a strong creative sensibility and valuable industry experience.”

Company’s Current Projects

New Regency is currently working on several highly anticipated projects, including “Blood Meridian,” “Watch Dogs,” and “Psycho Killer.” These projects highlight the company’s commitment to bold, filmmaker-driven storytelling. Greten’s experience and strategic approach are set to contribute significantly to both current productions and future initiatives.

Marsai Martin as Creative Ambassador at HBCU First LOOK Film Festival

In addition to company announcements, the article touches on the appointment of actress and producer Marsai Martin as the Creative Ambassador for the upcoming HBCU First LOOK Film Festival. The festival, scheduled for November 6-8 at Howard University in Washington D.C., celebrates the contributions of minority storytellers. Festival President Sheila Eldridge emphasized Martin’s role, saying, “Marsai is an undeniable force leading the next generation of great storytellers.”

Marsai Martin’s Role and Achievements

Marsai Martin, known for her role as Diane on ABC’s “Black-ish,” made history by becoming the youngest executive producer on a Hollywood film with her work on “Little.” Her company, Genius Productions, further highlights her drive and vision. Martin will engage with attendees at the festival, kicking off the event with a fireside chat alongside Loni Love. Martin expressed her excitement: “I’m excited to join forces with the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival. The opportunity to impact the HBCU creative community in a space curated just for them to level up is truly amazing.”

Founded by Sheila Eldridge, the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival aims to inspire and highlight the next generation of Black filmmakers, offering a platform for screenings, workshops, and networking. This initiative underscores the significance of historically black colleges and universities in nurturing talent and fostering creative expression.