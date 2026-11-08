Cineplex Acquires ‘La Residencia’ from Visionary Mariel García Spooner

Cineplex, a prominent Latin American distribution company, has acquired both North and South American sales rights to the anticipated film “La Residencia.” This project marks the return of Mariel García Spooner, celebrated for her previous hit “Algo Azul.”

Cineplex’s Commitment to Latin American Cinema

“La Residencia” recently participated in the Sanfic Industria’s WIP Iberoamericana section, a platform that showcases post-production films from Latin America, Spain, and Portugal during the esteemed Sanfic festival in Santiago, Chile.

A Glimpse into the Story

Directed by Panamanian filmmaker Mariel García Spooner, this dramedy follows the intertwining lives of three women friends in their mid-sixties. Together, they tackle financial hardships and explore new beginnings by establishing a social club for seniors.

Diana Dudek, managing partner of Cineplex, expressed her long-standing admiration for Spooner’s storytelling. “We have known Mariel for several years and have been working with her since her first film, ‘Algo Azul.’ Her ability to weave entertaining yet relatable narratives with profound messages resonates with us,” she stated.

A Project in Motion

The development of “La Residencia” has been robust, with its participation in the Málaga WIP and securing the Latino Film Institute Work in Progress finishing fund at Laliff 2026, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. Additionally, support for color grading has been provided by Barcelona-based Only Postproduction, following connections made during Mafiz.

Cast and Character Insights

The film features a strong cast, including Colombian actresses Xilena Aycardi and Marcela Carvajal, along with Panamanian talents Diana Abouganem, Massiel Mas, Diego de Obaldía, Miguel Melfi, Beatriz García, and Gregory Manrique.

García Spooner shared her creative vision: “With ‘La Residencia,’ I tell the story of Cecilia, Rocío, and Martina from a close and human perspective. They begin to question their future and strive for independence amid the changes around them. The film delves into themes of friendship, aging, and the possibility of starting anew without losing one’s essence.”

A Promising Future

Produced by García Spooner’s Panama-based company, Hello October, “La Residencia” follows her debut feature “Algo Azul,” which successfully reached 11 territories and was available on HBO Max and Amazon’s Prime Video. The company also produced “Tumbadores,” currently streaming on Prime Video.

Now that the film is picture locked, it is in the final stages of post-production and gearing up for its festival premiere. Dudek remarked on the film’s potential to connect with international audiences, stating, “We are delighted to be working with Mariel again, and we are confident that we will find the right partners to bring this film to audiences across different international markets.”

Further Acquisitions by Cineplex