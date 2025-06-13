CineEurope Addresses Major Challenges in Worldwide Film Exhibition

The CineEurope trade show, running from June 16-19 in Barcelona, is set to address pivotal challenges confronting the global exhibition industry. Amidst a shifting landscape, the event reflects on recent trials faced by cinemas, especially in Europe. With the main keyword “global exhibition industry” woven seamlessly throughout, this year’s gathering underscores the importance of innovation and adaptation for a sector still navigating post-pandemic recovery.

European Cinema’s Year of Challenges and Opportunities

Last year proved to be both exciting and challenging for the European cinema sector. While local productions like “The Count of Monte Cristo” and “Flow” found success, the international box office faced obstacles due to disruptions in the studio supply chain. Despite strong domestic efforts, the region’s recovery experienced a slowdown. In response, CineEurope 2023 is fostering a more introspective approach to fortifying the global exhibition industry.

“Cinemas have always had to work hard, but they now have to work harder than ever to bring in audiences,” remarks Phil Clapp, president of the Intl. Union of Cinemas (UNIC). He points out cinema’s need to maintain its unique value within the broader entertainment landscape.

An International Gathering for Global Insights

With an expected attendance of 3,200 participants, including new delegates from West and North Africa, and the Middle East, CineEurope leverages its international reach as a unique advantage. “Unlike attendees of [the U.S.-based] CinemaCon, European suppliers rarely cater to just one national market,” Clapp explains. By bringing focus sessions onto the trade show floor, the event seeks to directly link discussion with practical innovation, thus fostering a global exchange of ideas critical to the global exhibition industry.

Highlighting Innovation and Practical Solutions

Keynote speaker Adam Cunningham from Allied Global Marketing will explore maintaining the theatrical experience’s emotional and cultural relevance. “We’ve almost always featured industry insiders,” Clapp notes, emphasizing the need for external perspectives that question the cinema’s role in today’s world.

This year’s event will also discuss practical tools such as AI in daily operations, recruitment strategies, and green energy efficiencies. The exhibition and distribution honors for companies like France’s Pathé and Germany’s Leonine Studios further highlight successful case studies from within the global exhibition industry.

Spotlight on Emerging Players

Angel Studios, a rising indie distributor, is making waves by winning the Breakthrough Distributor accolade. The company’s ventures into the European market signal the global exhibition industry’s openness to welcoming new players and expanding its diverse horizons.

“Angel’s potential is clearly there,” says UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte Abbott, affirming their efforts to make significant distribution deals across various territories as a crucial move for the global exhibition industry’s future.

CineEurope 2023 promises to be a vital platform for addressing the current challenges and opportunities within the dynamic global exhibition industry, providing a crucial space for dialogue, innovation, and growth.