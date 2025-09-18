Chrissy Teigen’s Ozempic Journey Post-Loss: A Candid Insight

Chrissy Teigen recently shared her personal journey of using Ozempic, shedding light on her experiences after a challenging period following the loss of her son, Jack. This candid revelation highlights her struggles and the decision to take the medication, typically prescribed for type 2 diabetes, to aid in weight loss. As the conversation around Ozempic gains traction, Teigen’s openness provides an insightful perspective on her physical and emotional healing process.

Facing Heartbreak: The Loss of Baby Jack

In September 2020, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend faced a profound tragedy with the loss of their son, Jack, halfway through her pregnancy. This heart-wrenching experience left an indelible mark on Teigen, both emotionally and physically. She described her body as being in shock, unveiling her struggles to cope with the aftermath of losing Jack, amidst having two other pregnancies.

Turning to Ozempic: A Path to Recovery

Determined to move forward, Chrissy Teigen turned to Ozempic as a potential solution. Despite initially struggling to see any results, she persevered. “I remember way before people were even talking Ozempic, before it was like a celebrity thing or talked about,” she shared in her podcast, Self-Conscious. After months of use without noticeable changes, she eventually achieved the weight loss she was seeking, a step that helped her distance herself from the painful reminders of her loss.

Beyond Weight: Coping and Healing

For Teigen, the decision to take Ozempic wasn’t solely about appearance. The weight gain symbolized her grief, serving as a constant reminder of Jack. Her openness about using the medication underscores her journey towards recovery and self-acceptance. With Ozempic, Teigen not only managed to shed the weight but began to heal from the deep emotional scars left by her loss.

Chrissy Teigen’s story about taking Ozempic after losing her son Jack highlights her resilience and determination to heal. Her experience sheds light on the multifaceted paths people take to recover from grief and regain a sense of normalcy in their lives.