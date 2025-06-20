Chris Brown Denies U.K. Assault Allegation in Court

Chris Brown, a prominent American singer, has pleaded not guilty to a U.K. assault charge, stirring significant attention on both sides of the Atlantic. This legal development follows an alleged altercation involving Brown and a fellow club-goer in London, where he is accused of striking music producer Abraham Diaw with a bottle during his 2023 European tour. The assault charge has sparked a media frenzy, casting a spotlight on the star’s legal troubles abroad.

Details of the Allegation

The incident allegedly took place shortly after Brown’s performance in Cardiff, Wales, drawing accusations from prosecutors who described the attack as “unprovoked.” At 36, the Grammy-winning artist faces serious allegations, including attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, alongside charges of actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. These charges emerged as Brown appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London, where he formally denied the assault accusation.

Court Proceedings

During his court appearance, Brown, donning a blue suit and black-rimmed glasses, presented a calm demeanor, even acknowledging supporters in the courtroom. While he entered a not guilty plea to the primary charge, the court scheduled further proceedings for the remaining allegations. His trial is set for October 26, 2026, with a plea hearing slated for July 11. Alongside Brown stood his co-defendant, Omolulu Akinlolu, known as HoodyBaby, who also pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm.

Legal and Tour Arrangements

Brown’s arrest occurred last month at a luxurious hotel in Manchester, marking the beginning of his legal journey in the U.K. Held in custody for a week, he secured release by posting a substantial security fee of £5 million ($6.7 million). The singer is currently required to reside at a U.K. address, surrendering his passport to authorities while awaiting trial. Despite these constraints, arrangements allow him to continue his tour, retrieving his passport when traveling for performances across Europe.

Public Reaction

The case has garnered widespread attention, with fans rallying in support of the embattled star. During a recent concert in Manchester, Brown expressed gratitude for his fans’ unwavering support. He humorously remarked on his time in custody, saying, “Thank you to the jail. It was really nice,” underscoring his resilience amidst ongoing legal challenges. The U.K. assault charge, combined with his tour commitments, sets the stage for an intense period for Chris Brown both legally and professionally.