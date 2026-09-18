Heidi Klum's 2026 Halloween Costume Promises Shocking Blood Effects

Heidi Klum is preparing for a Halloween extravaganza like no other, promising her guests an unusually spooktacular experience this year. As the Queen of Halloween, Klum has hinted at a costume that will feature a significant dose of gore, although she’s keeping the details under wraps for now.

Get Ready for Some Gore

In a recent interview with People published on September 17, Klum teased her 2026 Halloween costume, stating, “It’s very, very bloody. That’s what Halloween is all about. We go gory, and we go there.” Her reputation for elaborate and striking costumes sets the bar for Halloween festivities, and this year seems to be no exception.

The Challenge of Transformation

As the host of Project Runway, Klum is no stranger to the intricacies involved in costume creation. She shared that her elaborate outfits often come with a hefty application of prosthetics, which can be tough on her skin. “Everything needs to be removed,” she explained, emphasizing the necessity of a careful removal process to ensure that the prosthetics stay put. This meticulous preparation is just one part of her Halloween ritual.

Costume Removal: A Labor of Love

While getting into her elaborate getups is a significant affair, the removal process can be equally daunting. Klum has donned a wide array of characters over the years, including a worm, Jessica Rabbit, and even ET. However, shedding these costumes often comes with its own set of challenges. “It’s basically like nail polish remover on the face,” she revealed, adding that there have been instances where things didn’t go as smoothly as planned: “I’ve had chunks ripped off my chest before because they went too fast.”