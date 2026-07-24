Chasing Dreams: Winning the Rewards That Matter Most

At The Hollywood Reporter, awards have long been integral to our identity and coverage. From the Oscars to the Emmys, we invest significant time, energy, and resources into the myriad accolades that populate Hollywood’s annual calendar.

A Deepening Appreciation for Awards

When I joined THR a few years back, I was struck by the industry’s fervor for awards—was this merely a reflection of Hollywood’s self-absorbed nature? As my perspective has evolved, I find myself questioning that initial assumption.

The Importance of Connection

In an era of significant uncertainty for both Hollywood and journalism, recognition from our readers and peers transcends mere trophies. It signifies that our work resonates, holds importance, and engages an audience eager to connect.

Revitalizing THR

In recent years, we’ve committed to making THR more dynamic and ambitious. Our focus has shifted toward breaking daily industry news while diving deep into the people and institutions reshaping the landscape. We’ve revitalized our content with popular newsletters covering everything from style trends to the London entertainment scene. New columnists have added provocative voices, while we’ve applied rigor, wit, and urgency to topics ranging from boardroom changes to high-profile weddings.

Growth in a Challenging Climate

Our efforts are yielding results. Despite challenges posed by AI and a decrease in social and search referrals, THR has bucked the trend, showing year-over-year audience growth. In just six months this year, we’ve transitioned from transient traffic driven by Google and social media to cultivating a dedicated readership that seeks us out.

Team THR’s Award Winners, clockwise from top left: Jackie Strause; Tony Maglio, Julian Sancton, David Rooney, Caitlin Huston, Laura Tucker, Lexi Carson, Alex Weprin, Erik Hayden, Kevin Dolak and Hilary Lewis; Gary Baum and Seth Abramovitch; Aaron Couch, Ryan Gajewski, Seija Rankin, Scott Feinberg, Katie Kilkenny, Nicole Fell, Darah Head, Mary Franz, Alison Edmond, Kirsten Hageleit and Ash Barhamand; Lexy Perez; Jason Rovou, Tiffany Taylor and Harry Buerkle; Abid Rahman; Carly Thomas and McKinley Franklin; Kimberly Nordyke

Recognizing Achievement

Our hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed. This year, THR won the Webby People’s Voice Award for best website and an ASME for our “Stuck” cover. Additionally, at the Los Angeles Press Club’s Southern California Journalism Awards, we celebrated a record night, securing 44 prizes, including 20 first-place awards—more than any other publication.

Celebrating Staff Excellence

These honors demonstrate the remarkable talent within our newsroom. Gary Baum was recognized as print journalist of the year, while Seth Abramovitch earned entertainment journalist of the year honors. David Rooney was recognized as best film critic, and Scott Feinberg was celebrated as best audio host. THR was also named best website, and our creative director Ada Guerin won first place for cover art. Furthermore, our video team received accolades for both the Actresses Roundtable and an engaging feature about a video-store owner thriving amid the streaming revolution. Recently, our series Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter earned a Daytime Emmy nomination.

Looking Ahead

And we’re just getting started. Soon, we’ll debut new video franchises along with an exciting lineup of podcasts and newsletters focused on Canada, artificial intelligence, and music. This ambitious future is made possible by our extraordinary staff—curious, experienced, and fiercely competitive journalists who remain passionate about their work.

Finding Joy in Accomplishment

After decades in journalism, the thrill of breaking a story, landing a high-profile interview, or crafting a buzzworthy cover remains unmatched. Yet, celebrating 20 first-place awards at the Biltmore is certainly a highlight too—one that’s worthy of sharing and showcasing. Even the most skeptical among us can appreciate the significance of these accolades.

This story appeared in the July 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.