Chace Crawford and Kelsey Merritt End Their Relationship

Chace Crawford, known for his role in Gossip Girl, has recently made headlines following his breakup with model Kelsey Merritt. The actor, who has previously shared insights into his cooking habits and lifestyle, recently opened up about his romantic experiences during the filming of the iconic series.

Love on Set: A Glimpse into Crawford’s Romantic Life

In a candid conversation, Crawford expressed his affinity for cooking, particularly for someone special. “I like to cook, so I do like to cook for girls,” he shared. The actor described himself as a homebody, keen on being thoughtful and intentional in his relationships. “I feel like I’m a thoughtful person, so yeah,” he added, shedding light on his personality outside of the glamour associated with Hollywood.

Proximity and Hookups: The Reality of Filming

Reflecting on the dynamics of working on Gossip Girl, Crawford admitted that the intense hours on set often translated into romantic encounters. He acknowledged having hooked up with at least one costar, noting, “those things are inevitable.” However, he clarified that he did not date any of the main cast members, including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, and Taylor Momsen. Instead, he found connections with guest stars, revealing in a past interview on Armchair Expert that it was simply “a way to meet people.”

The Challenges of Romance

As for what he looks for in a relationship, Crawford shared that a shared sense of humor is crucial. “The danger is if you connect right away with sense of humor, at least for me,” he said on Call Her Daddy. He elaborated on the delicate balance of enjoying rapport and banter while suggesting that such connections might make one cautious about the relationship’s viability. “I’m like, ‘Oh, I gotta watch out,’” he admitted, illustrating the complexities of dating in the public eye.

Reflecting on Star Couples

With the landscape of celebrity relationships often shifting, Crawford’s musings offer a glimpse into the unique challenges faced by those in the spotlight. As the news of his breakup unfolds, many will undoubtedly continue to follow his story and the journeys of other star couples who have recently called it quits.