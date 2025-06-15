Celebrities Rally for “No Kings” in High-Profile Protests

In a powerful show of unity, Hollywood stars such as Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, Gracie Abrams, and Kerry Washington are taking part in the nationwide “No Kings” protests. These demonstrations arise in response to mounting concerns over political leadership and policies, symbolized by President Donald Trump’s forthcoming military parade in Washington, D.C., which coincides with his birthday. The protests are a clarion call for safeguarding democracy and resisting authoritarianism.

Stars on the Front Lines

Across major cities like Los Angeles and New York City, celebrities have joined everyday citizens to voice their discontent with current U.S. policies. Mark Ruffalo, at a rain-soaked protest in New York, expressed his worries to MSNBC, saying, “We see our democracy is in real trouble.” His comments reflect a widespread sentiment that the administration is overstepping boundaries, echoing fears of an autocratic transformation. Ruffalo emphasized the importance of unity, stating, “We’re disgusted and we’re scared, and we know that the only way to fight this now is for the people to come together.”

Unified Voices for Change

In San Francisco, television host Jimmy Kimmel attended a protest with his parents, sharing heartfelt thoughts on Instagram. He praised the peaceful turnout, stating, “I met many people who love this country and still believe it to be a force for good.” His message was one of love and community, inspired by the values instilled in him by his family. This sentiment of standing together for positive change is a common thread among participants.

The Power of Social Media

Stars like Natasha Rothwell and Moby have harnessed social media to amplify their involvement and rally others. Rothwell’s Instagram post, captioned “NO KINGS,” captured the raw emotion of the moment. Meanwhile, Moby urged followers to actively protect democracy, emphasizing actions like voting and volunteering.

Similarly, The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri and singer Gracie Abrams used Instagram Stories to spread messages of support and resilience, sharing impactful signs and quotes. Their posts often include calls to action and reminders of shared humanity.

Joining the Movement

Other prominent figures, including Gina Rodriguez-LoCicero and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, documented their participation in different cities, from Woodstock to Los Angeles. Their posts capture the diverse yet united front of the “No Kings” movement.

Notable mentions also include artists and entertainers such as Glenn Close, Anna Kendrick, and Tessa Thompson, all contributing to the online narrative through videos and photos. Kathy Griffin’s post highlighting Morgan Fairchild’s involvement humorously encapsulates the widespread celebrity engagement.

As the military parade begins, the “No Kings” protests serve as a strong reminder of the power of collective voices in pushing for a just and democratic society.