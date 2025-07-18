Celebrate CJ ENM’s 30th with Special K-Culture Night at Academy Museum

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is gearing up for a special celebration, as it partners with CJ ENM to host a K-Culture Night event. This occasion marks CJ ENM’s 30th anniversary and coincides with the 13th edition of the KCON fan festival in Los Angeles. The event aims to spotlight Korean culture and entertainment, making it a must-attend for fans and enthusiasts.

A Night to Celebrate Korean Culture

Planned for July 31, just before KCON 2025 kicks off, the K-Culture Night at the Academy Museum promises a star-studded lineup. Hosted by Korean American entertainer Eric Nam, the event will take place at the museum’s David Geffen Theater. This night is set to bring together a range of Korean celebrities and creatives, underscoring the growth and influence of K-Culture globally.

Star-Studded Lineup and Performances

Attendees can look forward to performances by K-pop sensations such as Lee Youngji, P1Harmony, and the Japanese girl group IS:SUE. Additionally, Yim Si-wan, famed for his role in “Squid Game,” is also expected to make a special appearance. The event is designed to showcase the dynamic rise of Korean and Asian content and highlight the platforms that promote them.

Strategic Partnership for Global Recognition

The K-Culture Night signifies a three-year collaboration between CJ ENM and the Academy Museum, aimed at promoting Korean and Asian cinema on the global stage. CJ ENM has previously sponsored a museum exhibit dedicated to “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho, showcasing their commitment to elevating Asian creative content. This partnership is pivotal in expanding the international reach of Korean entertainment.

KCON: A Fan Festival Like No Other

KCON is renowned for being a fan-centric event that celebrates the vibrant culture of Korea, including its music, creativity, and broader entertainment industry. Organized by CJ ENM, last year marked a milestone as the first live national broadcast of a K-pop concert was aired on the CW Network from KCON. The 2025 festival, scheduled for August 1-3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, will include fan meetings, panel sessions, and engaging exhibits, culminating each night with concerts at Crypto.com Arena featuring a diverse array of K-pop artists.

(Pictured: “Squid Game” star Yim Si-wan)