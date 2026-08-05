Catch Every Moment of 'The Challenge' Season 42 Online

Fans of the reality competition series The Challenge have much to look forward to with the premiere of Season 42, titled The Challenge: Cutthroat. This season is set against the vibrant backdrop of Thailand, featuring exciting locations such as Bangkok, Pattaya, and Chon Buri Province. Returning as host, T.J. Lavin will guide a cast of familiar faces from popular series like The Real World, Love Island, Survivor, Big Brother, and Too Hot to Handle.

Where to Stream The Challenge Season 42 Online

In a notable shift for the franchise, The Challenge is moving from its long-time home at MTV to Paramount+. Consequently, viewers will need a subscription to Paramount+ to watch Season 42, as it won’t air on traditional TV channels.

If you’re not currently subscribed to Paramount+, there are a few options available. The base tier, Paramount+ Essential, is priced at $8.99 per month and features ads across all content. For $13.99 per month, you can upgrade to Paramount+ Premium, which eliminates ads on on-demand content, includes titles from Showtime, allows for offline downloads, and gives access to local CBS stations.

Both subscription plans can also be purchased annually for $89.99 (Essential) or $139.99 (Premium), effectively giving subscribers two months of service for free each year.

How to Get a Paramount+ Free Trial

While Paramount+ no longer directly offers a free trial, there are a couple of alternative methods to access the service for free:

Get Paramount+ Free Trial With DirecTV Premier

DirecTV’s Premier package includes Paramount+ along with other premium channels like HBO Max, ESPN Unlimited, Hulu, Disney+, and Starz at no extra cost. New subscribers can take advantage of a five-day free trial to explore Paramount+.

Get Paramount+ Free Trial With Walmart+

A Walmart+ membership not only provides benefits like speedy delivery and savings but also offers complimentary access to Paramount+. This membership begins with a 30-day free trial, allowing you to enjoy Paramount+ without any commitments during that period.

The Challenge: Cutthroat Release Date