Candace Cameron Bure Credits Son for Strengthening Her Marriage

Candace Cameron Bure has openly discussed how her son helped her navigate a challenging period in her marriage to Valeri Bure. The actress revealed that during a particularly tough time in 2020, when their relationship faced significant strain, her eldest son Lev provided unexpected wisdom that played a crucial role in their reconciliation. This heartfelt story highlights the unique ways family can step in during difficult moments, showcasing how Candace Cameron Bure’s son helped the actress through what she described as a “rough season” of marriage.

Facing Challenges Together

Candace Cameron Bure, now 49, shared on her podcast that her marriage to Valeri, 51, encountered what she termed a “really, really rough season” during the tumultuous year of 2020. “We didn’t think … [we] were gonna make it through,” she admitted, as the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic began to take a toll on their relationship.

In the midst of this crisis, it was Candace Cameron Bure’s son Lev who stepped in with wisdom beyond his years. At just 25, Lev delivered a heartfelt “45-minute sermon on marriage” to his parents, imparting his insights in a calm and collected way. Candace recalled, “[He] just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it. … I’ll never forget.” His thoughtful approach provided much-needed clarity during this challenging chapter.

Lev’s Impact on Family Dynamics

Lev, now married to Elliot Dunham since January 2024, reminded Candace and Valeri that wisdom doesn’t always come from experience. “I know I haven’t been married. I’m just a young kid. And so it’s probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young [who] never experienced it before. But I don’t need to be married to know what the word of God says,” Candace recounted. This perspective from their son helped the couple reflect on their own relationship and the values they hoped to instill in their children.

As Candace noted, she and Valeri weren’t certain they would overcome their difficulties. Yet, thanks to Lev’s “pivotal” influence during this hard time, they walked away from the conversation feeling thankful, believing they had “raised some pretty good kids.” The wisdom imparted by Lev became a turning point for the couple, reestablishing their connection and commitment to each other.

Staying Strong Through Thick and Thin

The Bure couple, who tied the knot in June 1996, know that marriage requires effort and dedication. Celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2021, Candace shared insights on what keeps their relationship strong. She emphasized the importance of communication — often challenging, especially when one partner struggles to engage. Beyond that, she highlighted the role of “sex,” “laughter,” and “lots of patience” in maintaining their bond.

But perhaps the most crucial ingredient, she asserted, is “love,” which she described as an action word rather than just a feeling. “Through thick and thin, ups and downs, God has blessed us tremendously with guidance and perseverance. I believe God is the secret sauce,” she concluded, reinforcing the idea that faith can provide strength in moments of uncertainty.

Candace Cameron Bure continually emphasizes the realities of marriage on her podcast and social media, sometimes lightheartedly sharing anecdotes that reflect her candid approach to family life. While her frankness once earned a playful reprimand from Valeri, who questioned her openness about intimate topics, it is clear that such discussions only deepen their mutual understanding and love. As they continue to navigate life’s challenges, the support from their children, particularly Candace Cameron Bure’s son Lev, has proven invaluable in fostering resilience and connection within the family.