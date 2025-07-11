Can New Love Be Too Perfect? Tyla’s Latest Song Explores

In her latest single, ‘Is It,’ South African sensation Tyla explores the thrilling complexity of new love. With a powerful and infectious beat, Tyla poses the question, “Is it wrong for a new romance to feel so right?” As she dives into this emotional narrative, the track captures the essence of passion and the excitement of fresh connections. This single marks another intriguing chapter in Tyla’s vibrant musical journey, blending heartfelt lyrics with captivating melodies.

The South African star shared a steamy video along with the new track.

Tyla doesn’t hold back when expressing her deepest desires. Her new track, “Is It,” questions whether it’s wrong for a new romance to feel so right. Despite the vulnerability of asking, “Am I coming on a little strong?” she embraces her feelings, setting them to a dancehall-inspired beat that is both captivating and intense.

A video accompanies the single, directed by Aerin Moreno, who also helmed the video for Tyla’s “Push 2 Start.” The “Is It” visual highlights her signature Bacardi choreography—a style closely linked to the amapiano genre that Tyla champions. By the video’s end, she ignites a full-blown dance party with her electrifying moves and makes a statement with a fresh pair of sunglasses.

The Anticipation Behind ‘Is It’

Tyla teased the release of “Is It” with an Instagram video. This single is her second solo release in 2025, following “Bliss,” which she debuted at Coachella. Additionally, she collaborated on the track “Show Me Love” with WizTheMc and Bees & Honey, and made a guest appearance on Lisa’s debut LP, Alter Ego.

A Journey Through Tyla’s Musical Milestones

In May 2024, Tyla unveiled her eagerly awaited self-titled debut LP, which built on the success of her 2023 hit “Water.” This track earned the South African star a Grammy for Best African Music Performance and was a turning point in her career. Reflecting on this achievement, Tyla shared with Rolling Stone, “It changed my whole life.”

From her engaging performances to her dynamic presence, Tyla’s journey is a testament to her passion for music and her ability to connect with audiences worldwide. The release of “Is It” not only continues her upward trajectory but also showcases her talent for capturing the essence of love and desire in her music.

With ‘Is It,’ Tyla once again proves her strength as an artist, unafraid to explore new themes and sounds while staying true to her roots. This single and its accompanying visuals offer a glimpse into the powerful emotions that come with new love and reaffirm her place in the global music scene.