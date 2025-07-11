This Week’s Essential Playlist: Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Tyla & More

This week in music brings an eclectic mix of new releases, ensuring something for every listener. From Justin Bieber‘s unexpected album drop to Blackpink’s electrifying reunion, and Tyla’s dancehall-inspired track, the industry is buzzing with fresh sounds. Featuring a blend of iconic names and rising stars, here’s your guide to the must-hear tracks determining the soundtrack of the week.

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, Justin Bieber surprise-drops his first album in four years, Blackpink reunite for a high-energy club banger, and Tyla serves up a sultry dancehall-inspired summer hit. Plus, new music from Mariah Carey, Burna Boy, Big Thief, and more.

Justin Bieber Returns

After a four-year hiatus, Justin Bieber is back with his latest track, “Daisies.” The song marks a fresh chapter in Bieber’s career, showcasing his evolving sound while retaining the emotional depth fans love. Catch the video on YouTube and experience the magic firsthand.

Blackpink’s Energetic Revival

Blackpink has reunited, much to the delight of fans, with their latest club anthem, “Jump.” This track is a testament to their unparalleled energy, combining catchy beats with powerhouse vocals. Check out their dynamic performance on YouTube.

Tyla’s Summer Anthem

Emerging artist Tyla delivers a sultry, dancehall-inspired hit with “Is It.” This song captures the essence of summer, with infectious rhythms and irresistible vibes. Dive into the groove on YouTube and let the music transport you.

More Essential Tracks

Alongside these standout releases, explore new music by Mariah Carey featuring Luisa Sonza in “Type Dangerous (The Brazil Funk Remix),” Burna Boy’s powerful “No Sign of Weakness,” and Big Thief’s contemplative “All Night All Day.” Each offers a unique flavor, reflecting the diversity of this week’s offerings.

Don’t miss must-listen collaborations such as Noah Cyrus featuring Blake Shelton in “New Country,” and the soulful duet between Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton in “A Song to Sing.” These tracks bring together genre-blending creativity and exceptional artistry.

Additional new releases include Kesha’s bold “Trashman,” Wet Leg’s infectious “ManGetOut,” and Givēon’s introspective “I Can Tell.” Also on the list, Syd captivates with “Die For This” and Mgk thrills with “Vampire Diaries.”

Indie and Alternative Gems

Delve into the indie scene with Lip Critic’s “Second Life,” Goldfinger featuring Mark Hoppus on “Freaking Out a Bit,” and Hannah Bahng’s dreamy “Sweet Satin Boy.” Each track offers a refreshing perspective on the genre.

Discover more with Molly Tuttle’s “Highway Knows,” G Flip’s poignant “In Another Life,” and Olivia Dean’s soulful “Lady Lady.” Additionally, Kokoroko’s “Da Du Dah” and Laney Jones and the Spirits’ “Another Rolling Stone” bring authenticity and emotion to the forefront.

Explore Shame’s reflective “Quiet Life,” Brògeal’s evocative “Tuesday Paper Club,” and Chloe Star’s hypnotic “Bad Habit.” Finally, Adéla takes us on a journey with “DeathByDevotion.”

This week’s lineup is vibrant and diverse, offering something for every music lover. Dive into these tracks and let your playlist come alive with fresh tunes and genre-defying collaborations.