California Lawmakers Agree on Limited Tax Credit Relief for Filmmakers

California lawmakers have reached a compromise concerning the film and television industry’s tax credits, addressing concerns that a state-imposed cap could threaten the vitality of the sector. The newly unveiled bill, AB 186, aims to provide a partial exemption from the tax credit cap, which aligns with assertions from industry stakeholders advocating for the state’s $750 million tax incentive program.

Background and Concerns

The deal comes in response to worries expressed in June by the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and a coalition of entertainment unions. They argued that the cap limiting corporations to $5 million in tax credits annually could hinder studios’ recovery and production capabilities within California. With discussions centered around stabilizing state revenues, the cap was initially designed to prevent excessive claims over the next three years. However, industry voices contended that this restriction could inadvertently stifle Hollywood’s growth and recovery.

Key Features of the Legislation

The current agreement includes several crucial elements that aim to benefit studios while still supporting independent filmmakers. One of the most notable changes is the acceleration of the payback period for studios that opt to refund their credits for cash. Under existing law, this process typically involves a 10% discount and a five-year payback period. The new bill reduces the discount to 5% and shortens the payback period to just two years.

Another significant provision fully exempts credits for independent films—constituting 10% of the overall incentive program—from the cap. “It meaningfully improves the situation,” said Kathleen Thompson, vice president of tax incentives at Cast & Crew, a production services company. “They threw a bone to both the studios and to independents.”

Additional Provisions

The legislation further extends the expiration date for non-refundable tax credits issued prior to 2025 by as much as five years. This change is intended to benefit studios holding millions in unused credits, which were at risk of expiration after nine years.

Author and Future Steps

AB 186 is sponsored by Sen. Ben Allen and Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur, who previously expanded the incentive initiative to $750 million last year. Zbur noted that the legislation will ensure “greater stability and certainty” for production workers. He acknowledged that while this measure does not address every issue within the highly competitive industry, it marks a significant step toward preserving the film and television sector within California’s economy.

The current proposal mirrors an earlier version circulated in Sacramento but importantly excludes a provision that would simplify claims against sales tax, which had been a request from studios. The agreement resulted from intricate negotiations involving industry unions, studios, legislative leaders, and Governor Gavin Newsom’s office, with state leaders cautious about creating industry-specific carveouts that could prompt similar appeals from other sectors, such as technology.

Next Steps