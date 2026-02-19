Bunnie Xo: Evolving Parenthood and Dreams of More Kids with Jelly Roll

In a candid revelation, Bunnie Xo opened up about her experiences navigating the complexities of parenting and her thoughts on future kids with Jelly Roll. As the couple has captured public attention, their personal journey, marked by both struggles and aspirations, offers a glimpse into their evolving relationship dynamic.

Challenges in Trust

Bunnie Xo expressed strong feelings about trust, emphasizing, “Don’t f–king lie to me, or ever let me be the last to know something.” Her suspicions about Jelly Roll and his former partner came after enduring online provocation. “For a year, this girl tormented me online,” she shared, describing how the individual would quote Jelly Roll’s lyrics and make pointed captions directed at her.

Attempting to address these suspicions with Jelly Roll often led to gaslighting. “He would gaslight the s–t out of me and make me feel crazy for doubting him,” Bunnie explained. A period of volatile disagreements ensued, despite efforts at couples’ therapy, which ultimately proved unsuccessful.

The Breaking Point

Despite months of tension, things reached a breaking point. Upon returning from a trip, Bunnie discovered Jelly Roll had moved out. Conversations with close acquaintances confirmed her fears, leading to a profound emotional crisis. “That night I contemplated taking my life,” she revealed, illustrating the depth of her distress.

During a drive back to Vegas, Bunnie learned that Jelly Roll had publicly announced their split on Instagram, disregarding a promise to wait. This unexpected move solidified her decision to cut ties. “After all the confusion, all the arguments, all the heartbreak—that was the last straw for me with J,” she stated. “I vowed never to speak to him again.”

Looking Forward

Amidst these personal challenges, Bunnie Xo also shares her perspective on the possibility of future kids with Jelly Roll. Despite past difficulties, their shared interest in parenting highlights a shared vision for family, underscoring the depth and complexity of their relationship.

Their story, rich with lessons on trust and resilience, continues to captivate audiences, reflecting both the struggles and hopes that define their journey together. While challenges remain, the dialogue about their experiences offers meaningful insights into the realities of love and partnership.