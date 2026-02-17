Inside Bunnie Xo’s Stripped Down Journey with Jelly Roll

Bunnie Xo‘s candid revelations in her book, “Stripped Down,” provide an inside look into her tumultuous relationship with Jelly Roll. The story, filled with emotions and intense confrontations, uncovers the struggles faced behind closed doors. With transparency and heartache, Bunnie shares the painful journey that led her to vow never to speak to Jelly Roll again.

The Strain of Mistrust

Bunnie Xo laid down a firm rule in her relationship with Jelly Roll: honesty above all else. “Don’t f–king lie to me,” she insisted, emphasizing the importance of transparency. Her suspicions arose when Jelly Roll’s former partner began tormenting her online. “For a year, this girl tormented me,” Bunnie detailed, referencing how the woman flaunted song lyrics and merchandise, taking subtle jabs at her. Despite Bunnie’s certainty, evidence remained elusive.

Relationships in Crisis

Attempts to address her concerns with Jelly Roll were met with deflection. “He would gaslight the s–t out of me and make me feel crazy for doubting him,” Bunnie recounted. Even couples’ therapy couldn’t mend the fraying bonds, as suspicion continued to breed conflict. “The fighting and suspicion went on for ten months,” she revealed, until the situation reached a breaking point.

The Breaking Point

Upon returning from a trip, Bunnie found their Nashville home empty. A conversation with a close confidant confirmed her worst fears. “That night I contemplated taking my life,” she courageously shared, describing the overwhelming pain. It was a turning point for Bunnie, leading her to choose life over despair.

Final Decisions

During her drive back to Las Vegas, she discovered Jelly Roll had publicly announced their split on Instagram, breaking a promise to delay the news. “After all the confusion, all the arguments, all the heartbreak—that was the last straw for me with J,” Bunnie wrote, sealing her decision with a promise to herself: she would never speak to him again.