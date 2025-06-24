BTS Army Documentary ‘Forever We Are Young’ Hits Theaters Soon

With the global impact of BTS continuing to grow, their dedicated fanbase, known as the BTS Army, is about to take center stage in a new documentary. “Forever We Are Young,” which highlights the passionate community that supports the K-pop superstars, is set for theatrical release on July 30. This film promises to offer an in-depth look at the fandom’s pivotal role in BTS’s rise to international acclaim.

The Unbreakable Bond Between BTS and ARMY

For years, BTS Army members have witnessed their enthusiasm reflected in various concert films, but now they take the spotlight themselves. According to co-directors Grace Lee and Patty Ahn, “There is no BTS without ARMY and no ARMY without BTS.” This documentary aims to capture the emotional journey and powerful connection between the group and their fans.

Exploring the Global BTS Army Phenomenon

Trafalgar Releasing is distributing “Forever We Are Young,” emphasizing the widespread influence of the BTS Army. The documentary delves into the diverse international fanbase, featuring events such as ReactorCon in Lewisville, Texas, and showcasing a dance instructor in Seoul who specializes in BTS choreography. It also highlights the core group of fans who have been with BTS since 2013, driving the pop icons to chart-breaking successes and securing their place in music history.

A Movement of Hope and Unity

The documentary synopsis describes the BTS Army as an intergenerational and culturally savvy movement, breaking stereotypes of typical pop fans. It portrays the fandom as a symbol of activism, collectivity, and unity, bringing a message of hope in a divided world. “FOREVER WE ARE YOUNG dives into the passionate fandom that catapulted 21st century pop icons BTS into a global household name,” the synopsis reads.

Tickets for the documentary go on sale starting July 2.

Behind-the-Scenes Insights and Production

The film features contributions from producers Eurie Chung, Grace Lee, Nora Chute, and Patty Ahn, with Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, and James Shin as executive producers. “Forever We Are Young” had its premiere at SXSW earlier this year, garnering attention from fans and critics alike.

In an interview with Deadline, Ahn explained the careful development process: “We spent a couple years just kind of developing the idea, having a lot of fun together, thinking about what aspects of ARMY we could focus on.”

Grace Lee added the importance of collaboration with HYBE: “You can’t make a film about BTS without using the music and without using archival footage of them. So the support and blessing of the label was something that we needed to do to actually make the film.”

As anticipation builds for the release of “Forever We Are Young,” the documentary promises to offer a heartfelt tribute to the BTS Army and an exploration of their integral role in shaping one of the most influential bands of our time.