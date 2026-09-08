Braxton Berrios Spotted With Lando Norris' Ex Magui Corceiro

Love connections often blossom unexpectedly, and for Mercedes driver George Russell, it all began when he became romantically linked to investment manager Carmen Montero Mundt. Their relationship took root in 2020, thanks to a chance encounter during a social gathering where Carmen accompanied a friend looking to chat with George’s roommate. Little did she know that the roommate was an F1 driver.

From Unexpected Meeting to Loving Partnership

Carmen, who had no prior knowledge of George’s impressive career, recalled her first impressions, stating, “I thought he was really funny.” This initial spark paved the way for a deep and supportive relationship. Reflecting on their journey together, Carmen shared, “It’s been amazing, because, from then, I’ve almost seen his entire career. We grew together as a couple. It’s really lucky that we met when we did, because we settled into our life in a really smooth way.”

Balancing Careers and Life in Monaco

As their relationship flourished, so did the demands of George’s career in Formula 1, which led Carmen to consider significant changes in her own life. She made the decision to put her career on hold to support George as he pursued his racing ambitions in Monaco. “I always tell George, the good thing is that what I do—finance—is I can keep going for as long as I want,” she explained. “But he’s not going to be in this position forever. There is a biological timeline for athletes. Right now is his time.”