Bradley Cooper rocks ’70s Style with Wig and Beard as He Appears in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Brand-New Motion Picture in LA

Bradley Cooper, 45, was spotted over the weekend filming on location in LA’s San Fernando Valley for filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

The untitled film is reported to be a coming-of-age story set in the 1970s.

Plot details are scarce but the story centers around a high school student who is also a successful child actor.

To date, Cooper is the only known name attached to the drama.

This will be Anderson’s fourth film set in the San Fernando Valley following Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch Drunk Love.

Cooper was dressed in a loose-fitting white shirt and white cotton flares with brown shoes.

He sported a shaggy brown wig and a full beard and wore a medallion necklace, looking very different from his dapper day-to-day appearance.

The action took place in a gas station and the actor was seen at various times with a windscreen squeegee or a gas canister in hand.

At one point, he appeared to be angrily threatening a young man with gasoline and a lighter.

He was joined in the scenes by a young actor and actress who were with him in the cab of a box truck.

He was also seen in conversation with crew as scenes were set up.

The production was clearly abiding by strict protocols as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Crew members wore face masks and shields as protection against the spread of the virus.

When the pandemic hit in March and forced a shutdown in Hollywood, Cooper had been filming Nightmare Alley for Guillermo del Toro in Toronto, Canada.

He also has another directorial feature in the works; he’s set to direct himself in a Leonard Bernstein biopic for Netflix.

To date, Cooper has been nominated four times for an Oscar in an acting category – for Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, and A Star Is Born.

He has also been nominated as a producer for Joker, A Star Is Born, and American Sniper, and for his adapted screenplay for a Star Is Born, bringing his total tally of Academy Award nominations to eight…