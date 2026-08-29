Borges and Me: A Charming Journey Through Nostalgia

“Borges and Me,” a gentle and nostalgic road movie directed by Marc Turtletaub, is an adaptation of Jay Parini’s 2020 memoir. The film recounts a memorable anecdote from Parini’s youth—a winding road trip through the Scottish Highlands partnered with the enigmatic Argentine author José Luis Borges. While the film captures the charm and whimsy of this encounter, it occasionally struggles to hold its narrative weight, feeling both like an expansive tale and a somewhat slender one.

Scenic Beauty Meets Heartfelt Storytelling

Alluringly set against the stunning Scottish landscape, the film benefits greatly from the picturesque cinematography of DP Christopher Norr. The dewy autumnal hues and textured vistas establish a beautifully ambient atmosphere, perfectly suited to its world premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival. With its international co-production that features talents from North America, South America, and Britain, “Borges and Me” is poised to resonate with diverse audiences on the festival circuit and beyond.

Dynamic Characters and Endearing Performances

The film stars Chilean actor Luis Gnecco as the wise yet whimsical Borges and Fionn Whitehead as Parini, who navigates the role of Borges’ caretaker. Whitehead, embodying the role of a slightly awkward yet earnest English literature doctoral student, beautifully contrasts Gnecco’s vibrant performance. Although Parini is advanced in his studies, his naivety and genuine curiosity define him, depicted through his oversized duffel coat and tortoiseshell glasses. This dynamic is further enriched by Alan Cumming’s portrayal of Alastair Reid, Parini’s bohemian mentor and translator of Borges’ work.

A Surprising Journey

When Reid departs on an unexpected trip to London, he leaves Parini in charge of Borges, who’s more than a handful. Plans to explore the Highlands and interview elusive poet George Mackay Brown take a back seat as the two embark on a whimsical, if unplanned, road trip. While Borges may be visually impaired, he finds delight in every minuscule detail of their surroundings—a task that proves both enlightening and exhausting for his young companion.

Moments of Humor and Reflection

The film balances amusing escapades—such as a comically disastrous boat outing on Loch Ness—with quieter, introspective moments that delve into Parini’s inner worries, including concerns about his brother’s service in Vietnam. Gnecco’s performance as Borges is peppered with both profound insight and playful mischief, adding depth to moments that could otherwise feel trivial. Yet, it’s during the absence of Borges that Parini’s character truly breathes, especially as he connects with Ailith, a pub worker who helps him navigate his feelings for the world around him.

Conclusion: A Poetic Yet Lighthearted Exploration