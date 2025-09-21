Bollywood Star Urges Ban on In-Theatre Food Consumption

In a thought-provoking appeal, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has urged multiplexes to reconsider their policies on serving food during movie screenings. His plea, encapsulated in the phrase “Don’t Serve Food Inside Theatre,” resonates with many moviegoers who believe that such interruptions can detract from the immersive experience of watching a film. With the evolution of cinemas over the past three decades, Khan’s concerns highlight a significant aspect that could enhance viewer satisfaction and maintain the integrity of the cinematic experience.

The Evolution of the Cinema Experience

Nearly thirty years since the introduction of multiplexes in India, the experience of watching films has undergone remarkable transformations. As ticket prices and film production values have soared, certain practices, particularly food service during screenings, remain contentious among audiences. Aamir Khan’s recent remarks suggest that the industry may need to reassess some of these long-established traditions.

Aamir Khan’s Concerns

In a candid interview, Aamir Khan voiced his discontent regarding food being served during film screenings. He articulated his view with clarity, stating, “One thing that really disturbs me, and I have told this to multiplexes – please do not serve food. The scene is going on, and someone comes and puts food in front of me. If you want to buy your food items, please buy them before the screening begins or during the interval. Please organize it. There should be no movement in the theater in the middle of the screening.” This call for action emphasizes the disruption caused by food service during critical moments of a film.

Balancing Food and Focus

Despite his strong stance, Aamir acknowledged that he enjoys snacking while watching films, stating, “I don’t prefer distraction, but I like to eat popcorn or samosas. But I buy the snacks before the start of the film. Or I buy in the interval.” This nuanced perspective underscores that his appeal, “Don’t Serve Food Inside Theatre,” is not an outright ban on eating, but rather a suggestion for better organization that preserves the film-watching ambiance.

The Changing Dynamics of Audience Attention

Aamir Khan further explored the shift in audience behavior over the years. “Earlier, our audience was quite attentive in cinemas. They used to concentrate on the film. If they do not like the film, they’ll get bored and leave. There’s nothing else they could do. But today, the audience is not that patient. They watch the film and also look at their phones. They even reply to messages or check how many likes or comments they have received on their social media posts,” he noted. This observation reiterates the need for a focused approach to improving the cinema experience amidst evolving viewer habits.

Aamir Khan’s appeal to “Don’t Serve Food Inside Theatre” underscores a conversation worth having in the realm of modern cinema. It calls for a deeper understanding of what enhances or detracts from the film experience, a dialogue that could potentially lead to more satisfying outings for audiences across the country.

