Bnxn Takes Charge: Afrobeats Icon Shines in New Album

Bnxn, the Nigerian artist formerly known as Buju, has established himself as a prominent figure in the Afrobeats scene. Known for his impactful collaborations, his new album “Captain” marks a pivotal moment in his career as he steps into the spotlight as a solo artist. Afrobeats enthusiasts have long appreciated Bnxn’s ability to enhance tracks like Wizkid’s “Mood” and Timaya’s “Cold Outside.” Now, with “Captain,” Bnxn showcases his evolution and control in the music industry, asserting his role not just as a collaborator but as a leading force.

Growing Reputation in Afrobeats

Bnxn has earned a reputation as one of Afrobeats’ most dependable feature artists, with his distinctive voice elevating hits such as Pheelz’s “Finesse” and Ladipoe’s “Feeling.” His tenure with Burna Boy’s Spaceship Records saw him growing as a creative force. Although his debut album, “Sincerely Benson,” and the EP “Bad Since ‘97” highlighted his potential as a solo performer, his collaborations have often outshone his solo endeavors.

The Launch of “Captain”

With the release of his second album “Captain,” Bnxn expresses newfound confidence and artistic maturity. He told Rolling Stone, “The album itself represents growth. It shows that I’m skilled and I’m a crucial player in this field. In the ocean of the industry, I’m rocking a ship and I’m in total control of it.” The album’s title track holds a special place for him, as it encapsulates his artistic journey and ambitions.

Featured Tracks and Collaborations

Comprised of 16 tracks, “Captain” includes notable singles such as “Phenomena,” which Bnxn describes as reminiscent of summer and fun. Other highlights include “Fi Kan We Kan” featuring Rema, “Very Soon” with FOLA, and the innovative drill track “Cutesy.” For the album’s features, Bnxn collaborated with Seyi Vibes, Victony, and the Soweto Gospel Choir, whose contribution to “In Jesus Name” adds a powerful emotional depth.

Touring and Future Prospects

Bnxn is set to take “Captain” on a North American tour, bringing his dynamic performances to cities like Atlanta, Boston, and Vancouver. Tickets for the tour are available at bnxnlive.com, giving fans a chance to experience his new work live. As Bnxn charts this new course with “Captain,” he solidifies his status not just as a beloved collaborator but as a leading voice in Afrobeats.