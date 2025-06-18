Boston Rob Mariano’s Daughter Carina Faces Hospitalization Challenges

Boston Rob Mariano, well-known for his notable stints on “Survivor,” is navigating a challenging moment during what was meant to be a relaxing family vacation in Mexico. His daughter, Carina, has been hospitalized, adding an unexpected twist to their getaway.

Boston Rob Mariano’s daughter Carina recently faced a health scare during the family’s vacation. The incident unfolded when the 14-year-old had a severe reaction after coming into contact with a plant on a golf course.

Unexpected Hospital Visit

Boston Rob shared the news on June 16, explaining that Carina’s encounter with a plant led to a hospital visit. “Long story short, we ended up in the hospital last night,” he recounted on his Instagram Stories, detailing the unexpected turn of events.

The medical team performed an ultrasound on Carina to locate a spine from the plant, but instead found a significant amount of fluid near her knee. This unusual reaction prompted the doctors to prescribe antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications to alleviate her symptoms.

On the Road to Recovery

Luckily, the treatment seemed effective, and Carina began to feel “much better.” This improvement brought some relief to Rob and his wife, Amber, who are also parents to Lucia, 15, Isabetta, 13, and Adelina, 10.

Rob, 49, also identified the plant responsible for the incident, sharing an image of it and naming it El Datilillo, commonly known as “The Spanish Dagger.”

A Memorable Family Trip

This family vacation, although marked by an unexpected detour to the hospital, follows another significant milestone in Carina’s life. Just a month prior, she graduated from middle school. Reflecting on this proud moment, Rob humorously admitted to “crying like a baby” during her graduation ceremony.

While the hospital visit was certainly unplanned, the Mariano family continues to embrace their time together, making memories as they overcome this surprising challenge.