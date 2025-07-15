Blackpink’s L.A. Comeback Proves Their Global Girl Group Dominance

Returning to Los Angeles with electrifying performances, Blackpink has once again asserted their status as the world’s biggest girl group. The global K-pop phenomenon showcased their unparalleled talent and stage presence as they kicked off the North American leg of their epoch-defining Deadline world tour. The group’s commitment to delivering unforgettable live experiences continues to captivate massive audiences and solidifies their place in music history.

Blackpink’s Spectacular L.A. Homecoming

Blackpink, featuring Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, rocked L.A.’s SoFi Stadium with two sold-out shows on July 12 and 13. This remarkable feat made them the first girl group to sell out back-to-back nights at the venue. More than 100,000 fans filled the stadium, a testament to their global appeal and the immense anticipation surrounding their first shows in Los Angeles in nearly two years.

Unveiling New Music and Record-breaking Achievements

The excitement in L.A. was perfectly timed with the release of their first group track in almost three years, “Jump,” which dropped on July 11. This catchy single has not only topped Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart but also set a new YouTube record with 26 million views within a day. The L.A. performances showcased the song’s infectious energy, adding to the fans’ exhilaration.

Surprises and Special Guests

The atmosphere on the second night was electrified by a surprise guest appearance. Rosé invigorated the crowd with her solo hit “Apt,” joined by none other than Bruno Mars. Their dynamic performance was a major highlight, rivaled only by Blackpink’s explosive delivery of “Jump.”

A Vibrant Pink Sea

Blackpink’s shows transform stadiums into an immersive experience, with fans brandishing the iconic pink hammer lightsticks. Their stop in L.A. demonstrated why K-pop acts are perfectly suited for such venues, with meticulously choreographed performances spanning almost three hours. Their tour continues to other prominent locations, including Chicago, Toronto, and New York before hitting major European cities.

Individual Brilliance and Collective Power

Incorporating solo performances, Blackpink showcased their individual talents while reaffirming their collective harmony. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé dazzled with solo sets that highlighted their unique artistry—Jisoo with dynamic songs and aerial stunts, Lisa with her powerful dance moves, Jennie with her club-style performances, and Rosé sealing the night with her vibrant hit “Apt.” The solo segments highlighted their growth as artists and their enhanced group synergy.

As Blackpink continues to set benchmarks in the music industry, their L.A. shows have reminded us all why they are at the pinnacle of their game. This tour, brimming with energy, surprises, and unmatched performances, reinforces their status as the most formidable girl group in the world.