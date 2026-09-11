Beth Stern Reveals Surprising Details on Howard's HBO Transition

Howard Stern‘s recent decision to partner with HBO Max has sparked excitement not only among fans but also at home. His wife, Beth Stern, expressed her enthusiasm for the new venture, calling it a “win-win” for both of them.

Beth Stern’s Support for Howard’s New Deal

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Beth gushed, “Oh my gosh, it’s such a wonderful [decision]. Go Howard!” She emphasized that this arrangement benefits her personally as Howard will now work only one day a week. “I get more Howard at home. And he gets to still be connected to the world. So it’s a win-win for all of us,” she added.

Exciting New Season for Howard Stern

Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show is set to return for a new season on September 14, with a significant twist: for the first time, episodes will be available for streaming on HBO Max. SiriusXM confirmed the major deal in a press release on August 31, stating, “For the first time, the ‘King of All Media’ will bring his signature, long-running SiriusXM show to HBO Max by adapting his live SiriusXM show into a streamable episode for HBO Max, along with periodic extras.”

Streamable Episodes and New Schedule

Beginning September 17, Howard’s show will premiere on HBO Max, featuring new episodes every Thursday. According to the release, “Howard’s new series on HBO Max takes him to the pinnacle of prestige television and gives his fans a long-desired ‘seat in the studio’ to see what they just heard.” With this new arrangement, Stern will record his live shows strictly on Mondays, deviating from his usual Tuesday start after Labor Day.

Changes and Challenges in His Career

This deal comes after a challenging period for Howard, marked by layoffs at his Howard 101 SiriusXM channel and the channel’s eventual discontinuation. Approximately twelve staff members lost their jobs as the show transitioned to a single weekly episode format. Moreover, Michael Rapaport announced earlier this month that the fantasy football league associated with the “Howard Stern Show” is now “defunct.”

A Flexible Future

Following the decision to drop his SiriusXM channel, Howard transferred ownership of Howard 101 to fellow radio host Andy Cohen. In December 2025, he signed a three-year contract with SiriusXM, which he mentioned would grant him greater flexibility. “I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all,” he told his listeners, highlighting a balance between his radio presence and personal time.

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