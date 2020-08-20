Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Relationship Timeline, Dating Rumors

Affleck has had the alcohol addiction for years and he is fighting it. According to a source for E! News, de Armas may be very supportive of him in protecting his sobriety.

“Since Ana has been in Ben’s life, being sober has become easier to manage,” the source mentioned. “She came into his life and has given him everything he wants and needs in a partner. He’s very satisfied with Ana and isn’t looking for a coping method. She has a vivacious personality and is a very talented actress.”

Luckily, the 2 have comparable existence in relation to alcohol. “Drinking isn’t part of the equation with Ana,” the source continued. “She’s very supportive, and she doesn’t party or make alcohol a big part of her life. It’s not what they do as a couple or a part of their relationship. He really hasn’t felt the want or need since they have gotten into a relationship.”

De Armas has additionally apparently cultivated an excellent relationship along with his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “She’s wonderful with his kids and very loving. It’s hard to put into words how happy he is with her. She fills him up, and he doesn’t need anything else,” the insider mentioned.

Ultimately, Affleck appears to be content with de Armas. “He’s working out a lot and feeling great,” one other insider informed the outlet. “He continues to focus on his family and his new relationship. It’s been a great few months for them as a couple.”

August 15, 2020: Ana celebrates Ben’s 48th birthday.

On Saturday, Affleck rang in his 48th birthday—with a bit of assist from his girlfriend. To rejoice, the Knives Out actress gifted her beau a custom-made BMW motorbike, constructed from scratch by WYLD Garage Co., per People.

The two have been photographed taking the stylish new experience for a spin across the neighborhood. They even wore matching olive-green helmets.

This content material is imported from Instagram. You might be able to discover the identical content material in one other format. Otherwise, you might be able to discover extra info on their website.

August 10, 2020: Ben visits Ana at work.

While on set for a brand new film she’s filming, de Armas was paid a visit to her ever-supportive boyfriend. Paparazzi even caught Affleck flattening his face masks to provide her a smooch throughout her break.

August 4, 2020: They go on a double date with Matt Damon and his spouse, Luciana Barroso.

Affleck and de Armas are formally the kind of a couple that openly makes out in front of their mates. At least, that is what images present the pair doing, whereas they loved an outside double date in Malibu with Matt Damon and his spouse, Luciana Barroso.

The group appeared to take pleasure in their little pandemic outing, even without their face masks!

July 27, 2020: Ben “does everything he can” to make Ana pleased.

A source for Us Weekly mentioned, “Ben is so sweet to Anna and does everything he can to make her happy. She can say anything—lunch, trips, etc. and he will make it happen.”

The couple has been a bit extra low key in the latest weeks. However, they have been noticed lately embarking on one in all their signature dog walks with de Armas’ pup, Elvis.

July 3, 2020: Ben and Ana go house-hunting in Los Angeles.

Having spent quite a lot of time collectively throughout lockdown, it could appear that Affleck and de Armas have determined to take their relationship to the following level. The couple was photographed taking a look at properties in Los Angeles, suggesting that they could be hoping to move in together quickly.

De Armas additionally seemed prepared for summertime in a black maxi costume, sneakers, and a white McQueen Story Shoulder bag.

July 2, 2020: Ben and Ana embrace after a canine stroll.

Throughout quarantine, Affleck and de Armas have regularly seemed loved-up, and their newest look isn’t any exception. The lovebirds have been noticed embracing each other following a doog stroll, with de Armas putting her arms around Affleck’s waist. I am totally swooning.

June 29, 2020: Ben and Ana joke round throughout their dog stroll.

The couple shared a giant giggle together whereas strolling their dog sans face masks in Los Angeles. What’s so humorous, guys? Is it the surge of coronavirus circumstances in L.A. County?

June 20, 2020: Ben and Ana go on a lunch date.

Affleck and de Armas have been noticed heading out for lunch together in Los Angeles.

The Knives Out actress seemed stylish in a pair of black denim, a shiny sweater, black sun glasses, and white sneakers.

June 17, 2020: Ben and Ana go on a motorbike experience.

Apparently, this couple can do way more than simply strolling their dog! Affleck and de Armas have been noticed on Wednesday driving around the city on a motorbike. They even matched outfits, with black helmets, black leather-based jackets, and blue denim.

BACKGRID

June 15, 2020: Ana meets Ben’s mother.

Affleck’s mom, Christine Boldt, was photographed stepping off a non-public airplane with de Armas and Affleck final week. Per People, the trio went on a household trip to Georgia with Affleck’s three kids and their dog.

“They are spending a few days in Georgia with Ben’s kids. It’s a low-key vacation,” a source mentioned. “Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids.”

BACKGRID

June 9, 2020: They run errands.

Affleck and de Armas picked up some groceries at a Los Angeles Whole Foods on Tuesday. De Armas seemed stylish carrying a black costume and a white Alexander McQueen Story Shoulder bag, whereas Affleck went informal in a Boston T-shirt.

BACKGRID

June 5, 2020: Ben and Ana go grocery procuring.

The pleased couple stocked up on some necessities at Whole Foods before the weekend, together with Ben’s daughter, Violet.

BOAZBACKGRID

On the same day, a cardboard cut-out of Ana de Armas appeared on the garden exterior of Affleck’s home. According to studies, one in all Ben’s kids was seen putting the cut-out there earlier within the day.

Vasquez-Max Lopes BACKGRID

June 3, 2020: Ben and Ana attend a Black Lives Matter Protest.

Both Affleck and de Armas have been noticed attending a Black Lives Matter Protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The two posed for a photograph collectively the place Affleck is seen holding up two homemade indicators—one which reads “Black Lives Matter” and one other in the help of the First Baptist Church of Venice, a Black-based church which is dealing with demolition.

According to People, Affleck desires to instill the significance of social justice to his kids.

“Ben wants to continue to be a model for his children. They talk about these important issues,” mentioned a source.

May 27, 2020: Ana rocks a tie-dye tracksuit.

Affleck and de Armas have been stepping out for a normal dog walk all through the pandemic. On Wednesday afternoon, they loved the California solar, with Affleck having fun with an iced espresso.

Meanwhile, de Armas seemed tremendously stylish in a tie-dye tracksuit.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

May 25, 2020: Ben and Ana look loved-up.

Affleck and de Armas took a romantic stroll on Sunday morning with their dog. They have been noticed laughing, consuming iced espresso, and gazing at each other. Not gonna lie, I’m fairly jealous.

Stoianov BACKGRID

May 23, 2020: Ben and Ana step out for a dog stroll with Ben’s three children.

Proving that their relationship is getting very serious, Affleck and de Armas have been photographed on a dog stroll with all three of Ben’s kids—Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Affleck co-parents his three children with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

May 19, 2020: Ana borrows Ben’s shirt for a fast outing. She additionally tells her mates that he is the “best boyfriend” she’s ever had.

Some observant followers saw that de Armas appears to be snatching garments out of Affleck’s wardrobe. In early March, Affleck was photographed carrying an olive-green button-down, and the following month, de Armas was seen layering what seems to be the identical shirt over a black sports bra, whereas stepping out in Los Angeles.

Left Photo from Splash; Right Photo from Backgrid

“[Ana] thinks Ben is such a sweet and nice guy,” a source informed Us Weekly. “[She] admires how he juggles so much between work, his kids, and co-parenting with Jen.”

Affleck additionally “splits his time [between Ana and his family] and, as always, the kids are the most important thing in his life,” in accordance with the insider. Still, he “always makes sure he has time for [Ana] and that she is number one,” the source continued. “They are having so much fun together, and she has been telling her friends how Ben is the most amazing boyfriend she’s ever had.”

The source additionally informed the outlet, “He really just wants her to be happy and is always making thoughtful gestures. Ana is also very attracted to Ben and thinks he’s so cute. They’re in a great place.”

May 14, 2020: They are briefly featured in a music video.

Making a cameo in Residente’s Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe, a romantic music video that includes couples from 80 totally different nations, Affleck and de Armas has been one in all 113 kisses.

Affleck and de Armas’s kiss was filmed throughout their latest journey to Joshua Tree National Park for de Armas’s birthday. Affleck, holding up the digicam to incorporate the surroundings behind them, pecks de Armas on the lips as she cradles his head. She follows up with one other peck on his cheek.

May 14, 2020: Sources discuss their momentous getaway to Joshua Tree National Park.

A source for Us Weekly revealed that Affleck and de Armas’s romantic desert getaway, which they launched into towards the tip of April for the actress’s birthday, was additional particular.

“Ben went over-the-top to make her happy and make her birthday with him be extremely special,” the insider informed the outlet. “Ana feels like the luckiest girl to be with him.”

Another source added, “He worked hard to make her birthday both safe and memorable.”

May 9, 2020: They get matching necklaces.

Affleck and de Armas’s honeymoon stage appears to be in full swing. The couple was lately noticed carrying two halves of an identical coronary heart necklace, whereas going for a stroll in Los Angeles.

Shutterstock

“Ben is very supportive of Ana and tells her how amazing she is,” a source informed Us Weekly. “Ana’s friends are constantly telling her how lucky she is to have Ben and think he is so charming, cool, and fun. They’re so happy for her…”