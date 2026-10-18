Behind the Glamour: Celebrities Shining at Victoria’s Secret 2026

The glamour and excitement of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned with a bang in 2026, showcasing not only stunning lingerie but also star-studded appearances from some of the industry’s biggest names. Among the dazzling line-up, one remarkable moment stands out from the previous year: the historic debut of WNBA player, Rhyne Reese, who became the first player from her league to grace the iconic runway.

A Dream Manifested

Reflecting on her groundbreaking achievement, Reese shared her inspirational journey with E! News. “I manifested this moment,” she revealed as she prepared backstage for the event. “I posted it on my Story last year that I was going to be a Victoria’s Secret model and it literally happened less than a year later.” Her words resonate with many aspiring individuals, highlighting the power of belief and determination.

Embracing the Moment

At just 24 years old, Reese expressed her excitement about being part of such a prestigious event. “I’m just really happy to know that when I speak with my tongue, I know things are going to happen,” she added, emphasizing that while timing may not always align with personal expectations, “this is my moment and this is my time and I’m gonna embrace it.” In awe of the accomplished models sharing the stage, she commented, “I get to sit in the room with the top, top, top models. Just being here and being in this moment—I’m grateful and graceful and I’m really gonna enjoy it.”

Focusing on the Finals

Despite her thrilling experience with the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Reese is staying focused on her basketball career this year. As her team competes vigorously for a championship title in the WNBA finals, she informed her followers on Instagram, “Unfortunately, I won’t be walking this year, but I’m forever grateful that I got to lie out this dream and earn my very own ANGEL WINGS! I’ll cherish forever. Once an ANGEL, always an ANGEL.”

Celebrating Stardom