Beabadoobee Electrifies with New Album ‘Pylon’ and Single Surprise

Beabadoobee makes a powerful return with her new album Pylon, marking a vibrant chapter in her musical journey. Set to release on September 18 through Dirty Hit and Interscope Records, the LP is the artist’s fourth and follows 2024’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves. Packed with high-voltage rock influences, Pylon showcases Beabadoobee’s evolution and is sure to grab attention with its dynamic sound.

Inspired by Connection and Isolation

The album’s title, Pylon, is inspired by the electricity towers Beabadoobee, real name Beatrice Laus, observed during moments of solitude on tour. This fitting metaphor runs through what is arguably her most energetic rock album yet. The imagery of pylons serves as a backdrop to the emotional intensity and raw power of her latest work.

A Charged Lead Single

Leading the charge is the new single “Sun Has Set,” embodying the album’s electric atmosphere. This riff-heavy track sees Beabadoobee venting past frustrations with unapologetic intensity. “A lot of the songs on this record are things I wish I could have said to someone,” she reveals in a press release, highlighting the personal depth and cathartic nature of the song.

The single is accompanied by a visually striking music video, directed by her partner Jake Erland. Featuring scenes of Laus escaping authority and running freely with pylons in the background, the video captures the song’s powerful emotions.

Collaborative Rock Anthem

Pylon features diverse collaborations with industry heavyweights, expanding Beabadoobee’s rock landscape. Hayley Williams lends her vocals to “Nothing to Prove,” while Turnstile’s Brendan Yates appears on “Powerlines.” Contributions from Pinegrove’s Evan Stephens Hall, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, and Title Fight’s Shane Moran enrich the album, highlighting a myriad of rock influences.

Longtime collaborators Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975 also contribute, producing the track “Write Me a Letter,” further emphasizing the album’s rich, collaborative nature.

The Powerlines Tour

Beabadoobee will bring Pylon to life on the Powerlines Tour, her biggest to date, starting October 1. Fans can catch her live at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden and London’s O2 arena, promising an unforgettable experience fueled by the album’s energy.

Here’s the full track list for Pylon: