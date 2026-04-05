Russell Brand Rape Trial Postponed to October in London

The upcoming Russell Brand rape trial in London, initially slated for mid-June, has been postponed to October. The delay adds to the anticipation surrounding the high-profile case involving serious allegations against the actor and comedian. This article delves into the details of the trial’s rescheduling and the charges that Brand currently faces.

Allegations and Charges

Russell Brand, 50, is charged with three counts of rape, three charges of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault. The allegations involve six women and span a decade from 1999 to 2009. Brand has consistently denied all accusations against him.

Recently, Brand appeared at Southwark Crown Court in London to plead not guilty to additional allegations from two separate incidents in 2009. The original charges filed in April 2025 involved offenses against four women, heightening the legal challenges he faces.

Trial Date Adjustments

Initially set to begin on June 16 at Southwark Crown Court, the trial has now been postponed to October 12, according to Sky News. Justice Joel Bennathan announced this during a recent hearing. Although Brand was not present at the session, his legal representative attended.

In a significant development, the judge merged the two sets of charges into a single trial. Sky News further indicated that the proceedings, initially expected to last up to five weeks, may extend to around two months.

Background and Investigations

The investigations into Russell Brand began in September 2023 after numerous allegations surfaced, sparked by reports from Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times. One woman shared with Dispatches her account of a relationship with Brand when she was 16 and he was 31, describing him as “emotionally abusive and controlling.” Another individual alleged that Brand raped her in 2012 in Los Angeles, as reported by The Sunday Times.

The Russell Brand rape trial’s rescheduling to October allows more time for both the prosecution and defense to prepare for what is anticipated to be a complex legal battle. The continuation of these proceedings will undoubtedly command public attention as new developments unfold.