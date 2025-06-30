Aziza Scott Joins Halle Bailey in Star-Studded ‘Italianna’ Cast

Aziza Scott, acclaimed for her standout role in “One of Them Days,” is set to join an all-star cast in the much-anticipated Universal Pictures romantic comedy, “Italianna.” Alongside luminaries Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page, Scott’s addition sparks excitement as the film promises a cinematic delight.

The Rising Star: Aziza Scott’s Journey

Aziza Scott, best known for her work in television hits like “Home Before Dark,” “The Fosters,” and “Insecure,” recently captivated audiences with her performance in “One of Them Days.” In this buddy comedy featuring Keke Palmer and SZA, Scott’s portrayal of Berniece—an antagonist that is both menacing and comedic—highlighted her dynamic talent, garnering much acclaim.

Joining the “Italianna” Cast

Bringing her unique comedic flair to “Italianna,” Scott will join stars Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, and Marco Calvani. The film, directed by Kat Coiro—known for her work on “Marry Me” and “Matlock”—and penned by Ryan Engle, is rooted in an original concept by Ryan and Kristin Engle. While details about Scott’s role remain under wraps, the film’s blend of romance and comedy sets the stage for an engaging narrative. Set for an April 10, 2026 release, “Italianna” is eagerly awaited by audiences.

Production and Vision

Produced by Will Packer alongside Johanna Byer through Will Packer Productions’ partnership with Universal Pictures, “Italianna” is guided by a team of creative minds. With senior EVP Erik Baiers and director of development Jacqueline Garell steering the project for Universal, and Alvie Hurtado for Will Packer Productions, the film is positioned for success. In an interview with Variety, Packer described the movie as “aspirational,” aiming to resonate with a Gen Z Black female audience and inspire them with themes of love and ambition.

Representation and Industry Impact

Aziza Scott, represented by TalentWorks, Neon Kite, and Cohen Gardner, continues to build an impressive career in the entertainment industry. Her role in “Italianna” not only elevates her profile but also enriches the film’s diverse and talented ensemble. As anticipation builds, Scott’s involvement promises to bring her distinctive charm and depth to this romantic comedy venture.