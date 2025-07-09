Ayo Edebiri’s Hilarious Misunderstanding About Her Irish Heritage

Ayo Edebiri, widely known for her comedic prowess, recently shed light on the origins of a viral joke where she claimed an unexpected Irish identity. Her playful antics have captured the attention of many, leading to both amusement and bewilderment. This article delves into how the actress’s unique sense of humor created a buzz and captivated audiences, highlighting her playful claim of being Irish.

The Birth of a Viral Joke

During a recent appearance on Conan O’Brien’s Needs a Friend podcast, Ayo Edebiri discussed the intriguing backstory of her now-famous Irish identity joke. It all started during a red carpet interview at the South by Southwest festival in March 2023. Edebiri humorously claimed she portrayed the donkey in the 2022 film “The Banshees of Inisherin” and adopted an Irish accent, claiming she lived in Ireland to get “into character.”

Edebiri shared her love for absurd humor, stating, “My favorite type of joke lowkey might be a lie.” This mindset turned the idea into a viral sensation, leaving many both entertained and puzzled.

The Reaction and Confusion

Reflecting on the incident, Edebiri recounted how her publicist appeared visibly bewildered during the SXSW interview. “I remember in that moment I saw my PR… and she was kind of like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no,’” she narrated, laughing at how her joke seemed nonsensical to onlookers.

Despite the initial confusion, many, including Irish fans, have embraced the humor, greeting her with enthusiasm. Conan O’Brien, who shares Irish heritage, humorously noted, “Now it has resonated so much that the people of Ireland have accepted you as one of their own.”

An Ongoing Bit

Undeterred by any initial bewilderment, Ayo Edebiri has kept up the humorous Irish identity through various platforms, enhancing her public persona. She even referenced it during her Critics Choice Award acceptance speech in January 2024, offering thanks to “Ireland in many ways,” alongside mentions of Boston, Barbados, and Nigeria.

The Boston Connection

Both Edebiri and Conan O’Brien hail from Boston, a city known for its significant Irish population. While her mother is Barbadian and her father Nigerian, Edebiri’s comedic embrace of an Irish persona has been warmly received by audiences, adding another layer to her engaging personality.

The playful nature of Ayo Edebiri’s humor continues to charm fans and showcases her exceptional ability to craft memorable and lighthearted narratives. Her “Irish” identity stands as a testament to her creativity and comedic talent.