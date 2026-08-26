Renowned filmmakers Brad Bird, Andrew Haigh, and Aleshea Harris are set to receive prestigious honors at the upcoming 2026 Austin Film Festival, scheduled for October 31. This annual celebration of storytelling and film will showcase a range of new works while recognizing the significant contributions of these accomplished creatives.

Brad Bird: A Master of Animation and Storytelling

Brad Bird, the visionary behind beloved classics like “The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille,” will be awarded the Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award. Bird is also noted for his work on “The Iron Giant” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.” As part of the event, the festival will host the premiere of his new animated feature, “Ray Gunn,” featuring voice talents from Scarlett Johansson and Sam Rockwell.

Andrew Haigh: Celebrating a Writer’s Unique Narrative Voice

Andrew Haigh, acclaimed for his films such as “All of Us Strangers,” “Weekend,” and “45 Years,” as well as HBO’s “Looking,” will receive the Writer’s Writer Award. Attendees can look forward to a screening of his latest work, “A Long Winter,” which stars Fred Hechinger, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Caitríona Balfe, Kit Connor, and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

Aleshea Harris: Emerging Voice in Film

Aleshea Harris will be recognized with the New Voice Award following her successful directorial debut in “Is God Is” and the thought-provoking “What to Send Up When It Goes Down.” She will also lead a panel titled “On ‘Is God Is’: A Conversation with Aleshea Harris,” sharing insights on transitioning her acclaimed stage work to the screen.

A Diverse Selection of Premieres

The Austin Film Festival runs from October 29 to November 5 and will feature a yve-style.com of world and Texas premieres. Highlights include world premieres of films like “Chopin,” “Omi,” “Rated,” “Sheepwell,” “The Stalemate,” and “Tigermom Academy.” Texas premieres will include titles such as “Behemoth!,” “Bleeding Hearts,” and “I Play Rocky.”

A Commitment to Storytelling

Barbara Morgan, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Austin Film Festival, expressed her pride in this year’s first round of announcements. She stated, “Austin Film Festival is proud to present this year’s first wave of announcements, celebrating great storytellers at all stages of their careers. From debut features to highly anticipated studio releases, these programming selections reflect the Festival’s deep commitment to the craft of screenwriting as the heart of the creative process. Brad Bird, Andrew Haigh, and Aleshea Harris have each built careers by cultivating a distinctive point of view, and we see that same instinct across the films and writers we’re bringing to Austin this year. At this year’s Writers Conference, we will bring together these programmed filmmakers, veteran producers, groundbreaking showrunners, and visionary screenwriters to inspire and be inspired by the next generation.”

About the Austin Film Festival