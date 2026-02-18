Artists Depart Wasserman Agency Amidst Epstein Scandal Ripples

In a significant shakeup in the entertainment world, several renowned artists, including Laufey, Orville Peck, and Chappell Roan, have parted ways with the Wasserman Agency. This exodus follows startling revelations about the agency’s founder, Casey Wasserman, and his connections to Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein. As these developments unfold, the artists’ departure underscores their unwillingness to be linked with such controversies, highlighting the strains between personal values and professional associations.

Reports indicate that Laufey has joined a growing list of artists backing away from the Wasserman Group after new Justice Department documents disclosed Casey Wasserman’s connection to Ghislaine Maxwell. This revelation set off a chain reaction, unsettling many within the entertainment industry.

The Hollywood Reporter covered the unfolding story on February 17, noting the uncertainty surrounding Laufey’s decision to leave. Sources revealed that her departure was anticipated even before the founder announced his plans to sell the agency on February 13. Requests for comment from Laufey’s representatives remain unanswered.

Mass Exodus of Artists

In the wake of these revelations, much of Wasserman’s talent roster, including Chappell Roan, Weyes Blood, Orville Peck, and others, decided to sever ties with the agency. Chappell Roan shared her reasoning, stating, “No artist, agent, or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.” Her statement reflects a broader sentiment resonating throughout the industry.

Orville Peck was explicit in his statement: “I have made the decision to no longer be represented by Wasserman talent agency.” He expressed empathy for the agents and staff caught in the fallout, acknowledging the widespread effects on their work and livelihoods.

Similarly, Weyes Blood publicly addressed her followers, making it clear her values were at odds with Wasserman’s past actions. “I will not remain with Wasserman,” she declared via Instagram, reinforcing her stance.

Wasserman’s Response and Agency Sale

Email exchanges from 2003 recently surfaced, showing Wasserman making inappropriate comments to Maxwell. In an effort to distance himself, Wasserman stated, “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell, which took place over two decades ago.” Despite his apologies, the tension escalated, leading to his announcement of selling the agency he had founded over two decades ago.

Despite his public apology, outrage persisted, prompting Wasserman to begin the process of divesting from his namesake agency. Meanwhile, his roles outside the agency, such as his position with the LA28 Olympic committee, have also drawn scrutiny.

Future Uncertain for Former Wasserman Artists

The departure of artists like Laufey, Orville Peck, and others raises questions about their future representation. Many spoke fondly of their agents, suggesting potential moves alongside them. The industry waits to see where these talented individuals will land next.

The article was updated on February 17 at 5:58 p.m. ET to reflect Laufey’s departure from the Wasserman Group.