Ariana Grande Calls Out Team Trump Over Misuse of Song

Ariana Grande has once again expressed her disapproval after one of her songs was used in a TikTok video by the Team Trump account, which is part of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. The clip featured her track “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” from her recent album, Eternal Sunshine, alongside footage of Trump approaching a podium with the caption: “Me and my truth we sit in silence… Men can’t have babies and should never compete in women’s sports.”

Grande’s Strong Response

The Team Trump post, shared on August 20, was captioned with, “This shouldn’t be controversial! #trump #arianagrande #maga.” Grande didn’t hold back in her response, commenting directly beneath the video: “Never use my music again. Also, your truth is false.” This incident adds to a growing list of public pushbacks from the pop star against political figures misusing her music.

Previous Incidents and Reactions

This isn’t the first time Grande has confronted political figures over the use of her songs. Back in June, her track “Bye” was featured in a TikTok video by the White House depicting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents making arrests. In the comment section, she implored the administration to refrain from using her music, stating, “Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense.” Sources indicated that Grande’s team was actively trying to have her music removed from that video.

In response to Grande’s concerns, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson issued a statement saying, “We’ll say this one last time: what’s actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal aliens who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens.” This exchange underscores the contentious relationship between artists and political entities when it comes to the use of music in messaging.

Artist Allegations Against Trump

Grande’s commentary on the Trump administration extends beyond her music. In September 2025, she reshared a poignant Instagram post criticizing the administration for its ICE raids and transphobic policies. The post asked Trump supporters, “It’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities… has your life gotten better?” The inquiry prompted a sharply worded response from White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, who told Grande to “Save your tears,” emphasizing the administration’s economic claims.

Grande isn’t alone in her criticism; Trump has faced backlash from numerous artists for using their music without permission, particularly during his campaigns. Musicians like Céline Dion and the estate of Isaac Hayes have taken steps ranging from public statements to legal actions against Trump for unauthorized use of their work.