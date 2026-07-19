Ricky Álvarez Steals Spotlight Backing Ariana Grande at Eternal Sunshine

Ariana Grande’s Brooklyn stop on her Eternal Sunshine tour drew attention not only for the show but for a familiar face in the crowd. Fans noticed Ricky Álvarez cheering and dancing along — a sight that has reignited speculation about the pair’s relationship after a recent lyric change on stage.

Did Ariana Grande Confirm Her Relationship Status With Ricky Álvarez? Why Fans Think So

Álvarez spotted supporting Grande in Brooklyn

Ariana Grande loves the way Ricky Álvarez cheers her on. The professional dancer was seen at the July 18 concert stop of her Eternal Sunshine tour in Brooklyn, where footage shows him dancing along to Grande’s 2024 single “imperfect for you.”

In the clip shared to TikTok, Álvarez, 35, waves his phone’s flashlight while dancing. He’s seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and a black beanie, switching positions to follow Grande’s performance and taking photos and videos of the “Side to Side” singer from the audience.

Why fans are reading into the moment

Rumors that Grande and Álvarez might have rekindled their romance trace back to the pair’s past: they dated from 2015 to 2016. The chatter intensified after Grande altered a lyric in “thank u, next” during her July 13 concert. The line typically goes, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / now I listen and laugh,” but the Wicked star changed the latter half to, “We always find our way back.”

That small lyrical tweak, combined with Álvarez’s animated presence at the July 18 show, has prompted fans to speculate about their relationship status, though no confirmation has been announced.