Anna Kendrick Discloses She Was Feeling ‘Unpleasant’ while Filming ‘Twilight’

Anna Kendrick revealed that she did not like filming mega-hit Twilight. She likened the experience to ‘terrible event, such as ‘surviving a hostage scenario.’

Actress Anna Kendrick is spilling some severe tea about becoming part of the mega-hit Twilight film franchise business. Not just was she sure she had never get cast in the original movie, but when she did, she was miserable. Anna made the remarks while discussing her occupation with Vanity Fair in a brand-new video clip. The 34-year-old said her experience filming the original 2008 Twilight motion picture resembled a traumatic “bonding occasion” among the cast, similar to “individuals who endure a hostage scenario.” Though it seemed that the on-set weather in stormy Oregon played a significant role considering her feelings. You can take a look at Anna’s remarks.

“The first movie we filmed in Portland, Oregon, and I simply bear in mind being so cold and miserable,” Anna revealed. “And I simply remember my Converse being entirely soaked through and I felt like, ‘You know, this is a truly wonderful team of people, and I make sure that we would be friends at various times. However, I intend to murder everybody,'” she snarked.

“Although it was also kind of bonding. There was something concerning it, like if you undergo some injury occasion. Like you imagine people that survive a hostage scenario, and you’re the type of bound forever,” Anna giggled, adding her trademark sense of humor. She played Jessica Stanley in the franchise, the best friend to Kristen Stewart’s protagonist of Bella.

The good news is, the remainder of Anna’s Twilight experiences weren’t so stressful. “The second motion picture, for whatever reason the weather condition wasn’t fairly as extreme and I believe that’s a type of where we all learned more about each other a little bit much better,” Anna claimed of her cast-mates. She after that joked that the movies “All sort of combined into one at some time, because my entire job was just to go, like, ‘This family member of really light individuals that we never see eating. They’re unusual, right?'”.

Anna, after that, dished regarding her appearance in the final Twilight film, although she, in fact, first referenced the third film, Breaking Dawn Part 1 (she had not been kidding about the motion pictures mixing into one for her). “I remained in the fourth film. It was a wedding event scene. Again I resemble ‘These people are so unusual,'” she chuckled.

Anna added about the real finale, Breaking Dawn Part 2, “You remain in like half-frozen mud in what was the final scene of filming for everyone. I get to be available in and work a week or two, and everyone else has been offering their blood, sweat, and tears to the task for months. I show up at the end, and I resemble ‘Men, we did it! It’s over!'” Anna said, elevating her hands in the air in triumph. Anna has since taken place to star in the Pitch Perfect franchise and provided a lead voice in both Trolls‘ computer-animated films…